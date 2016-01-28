Voracek leads Flyers past rusty Caps in OT

WASHINGTON -- For most of the season, the Washington Capitals have operated with the effectiveness of a well-oiled machine, but after going eight days without playing a game, it wasn’t a surprise that the NHL’s best team was a little rusty.

And the Philadelphia Flyers, who were dealing with their own issues, were only happy to take advantage.

The Flyers jumped out to an early lead, withstood a rejuvenated Capitals’ rally and held on for a 4-3 overtime triumph Wednesday that put an end to their own three-game losing skid and halted Washington’s home winning streak at 12 games.

Right winger Jakub Voracek scored twice for the Flyers, including the game-winner in overtime when he spun around the back of the net and fired over the shoulder of Capitals’ goalie Braden Holtby, who didn’t have control of his stick on the shot after having it jostled by teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov.

“The play that he made on the game-winning goal is a big-time play,” Philadelphia coach Dave Hakstol said of Voracek.

Philadelphia came into the third period with a 3-2 advantage thanks to a laser from Voracek off an offensive-zone draw at the 2:21 mark of the second period. But Washington drew even when left winger Andre Burakovsky scored his second goal of the game off a nifty feed from Kuznetsov early in the third.

The Flyers, who had lost two of the games during their three-game slide in the final two minutes of regulation, dodged another bullet, killing off a penalty over the game’s final 2:02.

“I‘m glad we closed it out today,” Voracek said. “It was a huge, huge game by our penalty kill, especially in the last two minutes of the third. We played good hockey today.”

Thanks to a snowstorm that deposited nearly two feet of snow around the D.C. area, the Capitals had not played since Jan. 19, with two home games cancelled because of the inclement weather. Washington coach Barry Trotz worried that his squad may get off to a slow start after the eight-day layoff, which proved to be true.

“It’s like coming back from vacation, that first day of work, you’re not that productive,” Trotz said. “That first period, we weren’t that productive. You’ve got to shake that rust.”

The Flyers took advantage in the first period, looking like the sharper and faster team. After Washington right winger Tom Wilson was sent to the penalty box for interference, center Brayden Schenn needed just six seconds of the power play to put Philadelphia on the board, taking a feed from right winger Wayne Simmonds and beating Holtby top shelf for the game’s first goal.

Later in the period, Kuznetsov made a terrible clearing pass deep in his own zone, with the only player around being Flyers center Ryan White, who deposited the errant feed past Holtby for his fifth goal of the season.

“That’s our job, to get out there and pound pucks and make guys make mistakes,” White said.

Washington woke up in the second period and controlled much of the action, scoring twice in 55 seconds to tie the game.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt intercepted a clearing pass and found Burakovsky open in the slot, where he blasted a shot by Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth to make it 2-1. Less than a minute later, right winger T.J. Oshie fed a pass through traffic right on the stick of center Nicklas Backstrom, who beat Neuvirth glove side to tie things at 2-2.

“I think we came out pretty slow, we couldn’t really get anything going, but we were just sticking to the game and as the game went on, we actually got a lot better,” Burakovsky said. “Our goal in the second period was to win that period and we did.”

Neuvirth, who was facing his former team for the first time, made 27 saves. Holtby finished with 28 saves for Washington.

The loss was the Capitals’ first at home since Nov. 19 against Dallas.

NOTES: Washington RW Alex Ovechkin will miss the 2016 NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Nashville due to a lower-body injury, the team announced after the game. ... Capitals C Marcus Johansson left the game during the first period and did not return with what the team announced as an upper-body injury. ... Flyers G Steve Mason was scratched from the lineup Wednesday with a lower-body injury, despite going through the team’s morning skate. Philadelphia recalled G Jason LaBarbera from AHL Lehigh Valley. D Evgeny Medvedev and C Jordan Weal were also scratched. ... Capitals D Karl Alzner played in his 423rd consecutive game, breaking the franchise record previously held by Bob Carpenter. Alzner has the fifth-longest active consecutive games streak in the NHL. ... Capitals C Mike Richards’ hearing on controlled substance charges, scheduled for Thursday in Manitoba, was adjourned until Feb. 25. ... D Ryan Stanton and RW Stanislav Galiev were scratches for Washington.