Preview: Flyers at Coyotes

The Phoenix Coyotes will receive an added boost in the form of their captain when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Shane Doan is expected back in the lineup for Phoenix after missing 12 games with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. The Coyotes have gone 4-3-5 without Doan, who still owns a share of the team lead with 12 goals.

“I think I’ve got enough (energy) and feel good enough that I can go,” Doan told the team’s website. “I‘m going to do as much as I can and go as hard as I can. ... I know I can contribute and help.” Philadelphia is coming off a 2-1 loss at Colorado that dropped it to 3-1-0 on its six-game road trip. The loss was just the second in eight overall contests for the Flyers, who suffered a 2-1 setback against Phoenix at home on Oct. 11.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), FSN Arizona Plus (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (20-17-4): Philadelphia will be without rookie Michael Raffl, who suffered a concussion in Thursday’s loss. The 25-year-old, who will represent his native Austria in the Winter Olympics next month, banged his head off the glass after absorbing a hit from Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog. With Raffl out, the Flyers would more than welcome the return of Matt Read, who is day-to-day with an upper-body injury suffered Tuesday at Calgary.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (20-11-9): Doan has been sidelined for a month, last playing on Dec. 4 at Calgary. “I‘m sure I’ll be a little rusty and a little winded, but I’ll get over it,” he told the team website. While Phoenix should have its captain back, it may be without defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who suffered an upper-body injury when he was checked into the boards from behind by Columbus’ Derek MacKenzie early in the first period of Thursday’s loss.

OVERTIME

1. Thursday’s defeat ended Phoenix’s streak of six consecutive games that went beyond regulation. The Coyotes went 2-2 in the overtime contests and lost two shootouts.

2. Philadelphia LW Scott Hartnell is riding a six-game point streak during which he has collected two goals and five assists.

3. Phoenix has won only two of its last nine games (2-3-4).

PREDICTION: Coyotes 4, Flyers 3