Preview: Flyers at Coyotes

Captain Claude Giroux and the Philadelphia Flyers look to continue their respective torrid stretches on Saturday as the club finishes its four-game road trip against the Arizona Coyotes. Giroux, who has 33 points in his last 32 contests, scored a goal in each game of the trek as the Flyers improved to 10-2-2 in their last 14 with a 4-2 victory over Colorado on Thursday.

While Giroux’s offensive production is expected, defenseman Radko Gudas recorded his fifth goal and eighth point in 10 contests on Thursday after mustering just six in his previous 57. “It’s awesome being a part of it and contributing for the team, especially for these important games at this crucial time of the season,” Gudas said. Philadelphia is clinging to the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference as it is even in points with Detroit - albeit with a game in hand. Arizona has won two in a row and five of its last seven to keep its postseason hopes on life support. The upstart Coyotes reside 10 points behind Minnesota with eight games remaining on their schedule.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, TCN (Philadelphia), FSN Arizona-Plus

ABOUT THE FLYERS (36-24-13): Steve Mason is expected to make his 10th start in 11 games on Saturday - and with good reason if one considers his .955 save percentage during the first three contests of the road trip. The 27-year-old netminder, however, was spotted with an ice bag on his left knee, presumably stemming from his collision with Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, although coach Dave Hakstol was quick to tell the Philadelphia Inquirer that Mason is 100 percent healthy. With that said, Hakstol told reporters he wants backup Anthony Stolarz to “be ready” to make his NHL debut should the 22-year-old get the nod.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (33-34-7): Martin Hanzal scored twice for his second straight multi-point performance in Thursday’s 3-1 victory over Dallas. The 29-year-old, however, routinely has been flustered when facing the Flyers as Hanzal was held off the scoresheet in Arizona’s 4-2 setback on Feb. 27 and has just one goal in 11 career encounters. Tobias Rieder has scored a goal in back-to-back games after mustering just one in his previous 20.

OVERTIME

1. Arizona D Oliver Ekman-Larsson has notched an assist in each of his last two contests following a six-game absence due to an upper-body injury.

2. Giroux recorded his 500th career point by scoring a goal in the first meeting between the teams.

3. Coyotes G Mike Smith has yielded just five goals in his last four games (3-1-0) since returning from a three-month absence due to injury.

PREDICTION: Flyers 3, Coyotes 2