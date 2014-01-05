Flyers continue road magic with 5-3 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- While “Disney on Ice” has taken over Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers have turned the road into their own magic kingdom.

Forward Jakub Voracek scored his 10th goal of the season to break a tie with eight minutes remaining and the Flyers scored the final four goals in a 5-3 victory over the Phoenix Coyotes at Jobing.com Arena on Saturday.

“I think this trip changed our road mentality a little bit,” Philadelphia coach Craig Berube said.

“We discussed it. You’re in other teams’ buildings, you’re going to be under pressure a lot of the time. So it comes down to a lot of little things, faceoffs, not taking bad penalties, being a simple hockey team on the road.”

The Flyers (21-17-4) won for the fourth time in five games on the extended road trip that has become a tradition at this time every year while the Disney troupe occupies the arena. The 6,689-mile journey will end Tuesday in New Jersey.

Voracek stole a puck from defenseman Keith Yandle in the Phoenix end and skated in alone on Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith, and his shot trickled through Smith’s pads for a 4-3 lead.

“We have good chemistry, you know?” Voracek said. “I think if someone told us before the road trip that we would get eight points, we would take it right away.”

Center Claude Giroux scored an empty-net goal with 30.9 seconds remaining as the Flyers recorded their fifth third-period comeback since Dec. 1.

“Even if we are down a couple of goals early, we stay with the system.” Giroux said. “If we play the way we should, we are going to have our chances, and it is all about putting it in the net.”

Forward Wayne Simmonds completed a long Flyers comeback to tie the game at 3 earlier in the third period, putting in a rebound of a Voracek shot on a power-play at 4:22 of the period. Simmonds, who has a team-high 14 goals, has seven goals in his last seven games and has points in eight of his last nine.

“We’ve been very resilient as of late,” said Simmonds, who has four goals on the road trip. “We’ve just been sticking to the game plan a lot more. When you play hockey the same way for 60 minutes, you are going to come out on the better end of the stick most of the time.”

Phoenix forward Mikkel Boedker scored his career-high 12th goal for the Coyotes (20-12-9), whose 49 points are the third most at the midway point of the season since the franchise moved to Phoenix in 1996-97.

Boedker’s goal gave the Coyotes a 3-1 lead early in the second period before Flyers forward Braydon Schenn concluded a five-goal second period with his 10th goal of the season at 17:15 of the period, taking a Vincent Lecavalier pass from behind the net to make it 3-2.

Goaltender Steve Mason had 26 saves for Philadelphia (21-17-4).

Smith had 23 saves for the Coyotes, who are 2-4-4 in their last 10 games.

“Turnovers and not playing smart,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said of the cause of his team’s recent slump. “It’s about getting plays made. (It‘s) very concerning that we don’t recognize situations well enough and we don’t play well in a lot of situations. It’s all different aspects of the game.”

The Coyotes were 0-for-4 on the power play and are 0-for-13 in their last four games.

“We have to make sure the other team is afraid of our power play, and right now it doesn’t seem like they are afraid of our power play,” Boedker said.

Coyotes center Rob Klinkhammer and forward Laurie Korpikoski scored 1:25 apart early in the second period for a 2-0 lead, and after Scott Hartnett scored the Flyers’ first goal, Boedker answered for a 3-1 lead at 6:47 of the second period.

”We were up 3-1 and I thought we were playing a pretty solid game,“ Smith said. ”We started turning pucks over. You turn pucks over, you lose momentum.

“It ends up being in your end instead of in the offensive zone, where a team is most successful. It’s a recipe for disaster. When this has been good, we don’t let teams get back in games, and right now we’re turning pucks over in the wrong areas of the ice.”

NOTES: Coyotes captain C Shane Doan played 18:38 in his return to the ice after missing 12 games with Rocky Mountain fever. “He certainly wasn’t 100 percent, but we might as well get him going and get him playing,” coach Dave Tippett said. Doan last played at Calgary on Dec. 4. Despite the absence, Doan was tied for the team lead with 12 goals entering the game. ... Coyotes D Oliver Ekman-Larsson (concussion protocol) and D Zbynek Michalek (lower body) missed the game. Ekman-Larsson was slammed into the boards in the first period Thursday by Columbus F Derek MacKenzie, who was not penalized for the hit but was given a three-game suspension after a league review Friday. ... Philadelphia C Sean Couture is the only Phoenix-born player in the NHL.