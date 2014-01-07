Preview: Flyers at Devils

The Philadelphia Flyers wrap up a successful six-game road trip when they visit the Metropolitan Division-rival New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. The Flyers improved to 4-1-0 on the trek by scoring four unanswered goals en route to a 5-3 triumph over Phoenix on Saturday. Jakub Voracek set up Wayne Simmonds’ tying goal early in the third period before scoring the go-ahead tally with 8:08 remaining as Philadelphia won for the seventh time in nine contests.

New Jersey suffered its second straight loss and fourth in six contests with a 2-1 setback to Buffalo on Saturday. Michael Ryder scored his 13th goal to pull even with Jaromir Jagr for the team lead in the defeat. Jagr tallied against his former team on Nov. 7 as the clubs traded road shutouts to split their first two meetings of the season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2, RDS2, TCN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (21-17-4): Scott Hartnell scored on Saturday to extend his point streak to seven games (three goals, five assists). Brayden Schenn also tallied against the Coyotes and has recorded three goals and two assists in his last four games to break out of his slump. The 22-year-old netted the lone tally in Philadelphia’s 1-0 victory over New Jersey on Nov. 2.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (17-18-8): Veteran Patrik Elias, who along with Jaromir Jagr and defenseman Marek Zidlicky was named to the Czech Republic’s Olympic roster on Monday, was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Damien Brunner also will participate in the Winter Games as he was selected to represent Switzerland. Future Hall-of-Famer Martin Brodeur has done more than his fair share of tormenting Philadelphia throughout his career and registered his 12th career shutout against the franchise with a 22-save performance in a 3-0 win on Nov. 7.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia’s Ray Emery may receive the start on Tuesday as fellow G Steve Mason owns a less-than-stellar 0-3-0 mark with a 3.68 goals-against average versus New Jersey.

2. The Devils have recorded one power-play goal in each of the last two contests after going a collective 0-for-9 in the previous four games.

3. Simmonds has collected eight goals and four assists over his last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Flyers 1