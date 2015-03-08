Preview: Flyers at Devils

The Philadelphia Flyers were on the cusp of moving within two points of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, only to watch Boston’s Brad Marchand score late in regulation and again in overtime to put their postseason aspirations in jeopardy. The Flyers look to dust themselves off after their disheartening 3-2 loss to the Bruins when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. “We’ve got to go play (New Jersey), so I‘m done with this game,” coach Craig Berube told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We got a point, should have had two, but it didn’t happen.”

Such is life for the Flyers, who are 3-8-4 in their last 15 road games heading into a key tilt with their Metropolitan Division rival. Conversely, New Jersey owns an impressive 8-3-1 record in its last 12 home contests, but Friday’s 3-2 setback to Columbus was damaging to its razor-thin postseason hopes. The Devils reside 10 points out of the second wild card with 17 games to play, while the Flyers are five back of Boston.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia). MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (28-25-13): Steve Mason finished with 34 saves on Saturday, but the result was a familiar one as he saw his road record dip to 1-9-5 this season. “Yeah, you’re 15 seconds away from pulling it out,” Mason said. “They found a way to win it and we found a way to lose it.” Mason could receive a breather in favor of Ray Emery, who made 17 saves in a 4-1 win over New Jersey on Dec. 11 before yielding three goals on 10 shots en route to an early exit in a 5-2 setback to the Devils on Jan. 3.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (27-28-10): After biding his time with Martin Brodeur in tow last season, Cory Schneider now sees the clock ticking at a fast pace on New Jersey’s playoff aspirations. “Time isn’t on our side and we’re running out of games,” said Schneider, who played in his 200th career contest on Friday. Mike Cammalleri saw his seven-game point streak come to an end versus the Blue Jackets but scored twice in the Devils’ 6-4 victory over the Flyers on Oct. 9.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia RW Wayne Simmonds has scored three goals against New Jersey this season.

2. Devils C Patrik Elias, who has tallied twice versus the Flyers in 2014-15, has recorded 82 points (37 goals, 45 assists) in 84 career encounters with Philadelphia.

3. The Flyers recalled D Brandon Manning from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League after Saturday’s game.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Flyers 1