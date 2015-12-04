Preview: Flyers at Devils

The Philadelphia Flyers attempt to complete their three-game road trip in perfect fashion when they visit the Metropolitan Division-rival New Jersey Devils on Friday. Philadelphia began its trek with a 3-0 triumph over the New York Rangers on Saturday and skated past Ottawa 4-2 three nights later.

Tuesday’s victory ended a string of 18 consecutive games in which the Flyers scored three goals or fewer. New Jersey is looking to halt its three-game home losing streak (0-2-1). The Devils are coming off their third straight road victory, a 5-1 triumph at Carolina on Thursday in which Mike Cammalleri scored two goals and set up another. New Jersey posted a 4-1 win in the first meeting of the season as Travis Zajac netted a pair of power-play goals while Kyle Palmieri notched a tally and two assists Oct. 29 in Philadelphia.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, MSG Plus2 (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (10-10-5): Philadelphia will be without defenseman Radko Gudas, who will begin serving the three-game suspension he received from the NHL on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Czech was punished for delivering a forearm to the head of Ottawa’s Mika Zibanejad the day before. Captain Claude Giroux leads the team with 20 points, seven of which he has collected during his last five games.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (13-10-2): Zajac will not have a chance for a repeat performance against Philadelphia as coach John Hynes declared him out for the contest after he left Thursday’s victory in the first period with an upper-body injury. Cammalleri’s three-point effort versus Carolina was his league-leading fifth of the season but first that consisted of more than one goal. After being kept off the scoresheet in each of his first three games as a Devil, Tyler Kennedy notched a pair of assists in the win over the Hurricanes.

OVERTIME

1. Cammalleri, who leads the Devils with 26 points in 25 games, has recorded 17 assists — two more than his total in 68 contests last season.

2. Philadelphia RW Wayne Simmonds has recorded three goals and two assists in his last two contests following a six-game point drought.

3. New Jersey LW Adam Henrique’s team-leading 12 goal Thursday also was his club-best third game-winner of the season.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Flyers 1