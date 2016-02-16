Preview: Flyers at Devils

The New Jersey Devils are ascending in the Metropolitan Division while the Philadelphia Flyers are having a difficult time keeping pace. The Devils look to secure their fourth straight victory and second over the Flyers in four days when the clubs meet at the Prudential Center on Tuesday.

Stingy goaltending continues to be the name of the game for New Jersey, which gave workhorse Cory Schneider a breather and saw Keith Kinkaid turn aside 28 shots in a 1-0 triumph over Los Angeles on Sunday. Schneider is expected to be back in net versus Philadelphia, against which he made 31 saves in a 2-1 victory on Saturday. While the Devils are winning with a limited offense, the Flyers have not been as fortunate as they’ve mustered just 12 goals during a 1-3-2 stretch - with five coming in Thursday’s victory over Buffalo. Shayne Gostisbehere scored a power-play goal versus New Jersey and assisted on Brayden Schenn’s tally in Sunday’s 3-1 setback to the New York Rangers to extend his point streak to 12 games - the longest by a rookie defenseman in NHL history.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, MSG-Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (24-21-10): Steve Mason has had little room for error with Philadelphia struggling to find its offense. The 27-year-old has yielded just 17 goals in his last seven outings (3-3-1) but may get the night off on Tuesday considering his 0-7-0 career mark with a 3.70 goals-against average versus New Jersey. Michal Neuvirth turned aside 22 shots in the hard-luck setback to the Devils on Saturday to fall to 5-2-5 with a 2.02 GAA in his career against the club.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (29-21-7): Although veteran Mike Cammalleri (hand/wrist) likely will miss his eighth straight game on Tuesday, New Jersey expects fellow forward Stefan Matteau to return to the lineup. Matteau suffered a facial fracture and a cut under his right eye after taking a deflected puck to the head during Friday’s practice. “We did some off-ice stuff with him today,” coach John Hynes told NorthJersey.com. “He was on some pain (medications) the last couple days, so we just wanted to get his heart rate up and did an off-ice workout with him.”

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia RW Matt Read is expected to be in the lineup versus New Jersey after injuring his knee while blocking a shot in the waning moments of Sunday’s tilt.

2. The Devils will wear their red, green and white retro uniforms for the first time this season on Tuesday.

3. The Flyers are 3-9-3 in 15 games without C Sean Couturier this season.

PREDICTION: Devils 1, Flyers 0