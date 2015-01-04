Jagr records hat trick, Devils taste victory

NEWARK, N.J. -- Before Saturday night’s big game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Jaromir Jagr tried on a new pair of skates, but the New Jersey Devils legendary right wing said that he felt funny.

“I took a new pair of skates and they just didn’t feel right,” Jagr said. “It takes a while to get used to new skates. It’s not easy to do. But after the first goal, it felt better. I was able to relax more.”

Jagr was able to totally relax to the tune of three goals, the 15th hat trick of his eventual Hall of Fame career and his first three-goal game since 2006, leading the Devils to a much-needed 5-2 victory over the Flyers Saturday night at the Prudential Center.

The victory was just the third in the last 11 games for the Devils (14-20-7) and just the sixth win all season at home. It was also only the second win since the Devils replaced Peter DeBoer as head coach Dec. 27 with the triumvirate of executive Lou Lamoriello and Hall of Fame players Adam Oates and Scott Stevens.

The 42-year-old Jagr became the oldest player in NHL history to record a hat trick, supplanting the 41-year-old Gordie Howe, who got his final NHL hat trick in 1969.

Jagr had scored only two goals in his prior 16 games before Saturday night.

Related Coverage Preview: Flyers at Devils

“The first one was on a tough angle and was able to get there,” said Jagr, who now has 714 goals for his brilliant career. “The second one, there were only three seconds left, so I had to shoot at the net and it went in. I was pretty lucky there. The third one, I don’t even know how it went in.”

Jagr is now just two shy of Phil Esposito for fifth place on the NHL all-time goal scoring list, scored his two first-period goals just six minutes apart, sandwiched around a power play goal from center Patrik Elias. Jagr’s second goal gave the Devils a 3-0 lead.

Elias also had been in a bit of a goal-scoring drought and scored only his second goal since Dec. 6. It was the 398th career goal for Elias.

Center Scott Gomez also scored a goal in the second period. Gomez also had two assists.

“We all realize what we have here,” Gomez said. “We all know our roles. We had an opportunity to score some goals and they finally went in. A win is a win and we can enjoy it for a couple hours. We have to go on a run now. But if we play like this, we can do it. Here’s the formula right here.”

The Flyers (14-18-7), playing the final game of a grueling eight-game road trip, lost for the fifth straight time.

The Flyers got a goal from defenseman Andrew MacDonald in the second period to snap the shutout bid of Devils goalie Cory Schneider, who made 18 saves to earn his 13th win. MacDonald also had an assist for the Flyers.

“It’s pretty frustrating and totally unacceptable,” MacDonald said. “We had to come out better than this. Everyone in here knows that we’re not playing well, but we didn’t give up. We gave an effort, but that’s not enough in this league. We’re trying to work, trying to skate, but it’s just not working.”

Right wing Wayne Simmonds, who engaged in a second period fight with Devils defenseman Mark Fraser, agreed. The Flyers did play without center Claude Giroux, among the league leaders in scoring, but that didn’t matter in Simmonds’ eyes.

Center Vincent Lecavalier scored his seventh goal of the season on a power-play opportunity in the third period, his fifth goal in the last seven games.

The game also featured four big fights, including a classic battle between Simmonds and Fraser, who was recalled from the minor leagues earlier on Saturday. Simmonds and Fraser squared off with Fraser connecting with a stiff left jab that sent the high-scoring Simmonds to the ice.

“That’s the key,” Jagr said. “Every time we fight, we win the hockey game.”

“He’s one of the top five players to ever play the game,” Simmonds said of his former teammate Jagr. “It stinks that it happened against us, but as a hockey fan, it’s great to watch.”

NOTES: The Devils again made roster moves before Saturday night’s game against the Flyers. D Mark Fraser was recalled from Albany (AHL) to replace D Peter Harrold, who took a stick to the face Friday night against the Canadiens, and D Eric Gelinas, who is still sick and may get tested for the mumps. The Devils have had five players contract the mumps over the last few weeks. ... F Steve Bernier (hip) and F Jacob Josefson (flu) skated Saturday morning to make themselves ready for action Saturday night, but Bernier was a late scratch. ... Bernier and Gelinas had played in all of the Devils’ prior 40 games. ... D Marek Zidlicky and D Andy Greene are now the only two Devils to play in every game this season. ... The Flyers completed an eight-game road trip. ... The Flyers have struggled lately, going 0-3-1 in their last four prior to Saturday. ... Flyers C Claude Giroux suffered a lower body injury in the third period Friday night and was a late scratch. Giroux is the Flyers’ second leading scorer with 43 points. ... Flyers RW Jakub Voracek remains the NHL’s leading scorer, with 15 goals and 32 assists for 47 points. ... The Devils and Flyers have not made a trade with each other since March 11, 1986, when G Chico Resch was sent to New Jersey for a third-round pick. Resch had a long career as a player and broadcaster with the Devils until last year.