Devils dump Flyers while feting ‘95 champs

NEWARK, N.J. -- Center Adam Henrique was all of 5 years old when the New Jersey Devils won their first Stanley Cup championship in 1995. Defenseman Eric Gelinas was 4.

The current members of the Devils don’t have any memories of the team that celebrated the 20th anniversary of that Stanley Cup title all weekend before New Jersey faced the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.

“It was fun to be around (the 1995 team) this weekend,” said Henrique, who scored two goals in a game for the first time in exactly a year, leading the Devils to a critical 5-2 victory. “It was fun to hear the stories about what they had to go through to win. It inspired me.”

Most of that Stanley Cup championship team was in attendance both Saturday for a special reunion game and then Sunday for a pregame presentation.

“I was young, so I don’t remember,” said Gelinas, who scored a power-play goal in the second period that gave the Devils a two-goal lead. “But it was good to be around these guys. I learned a lot from them.”

Right winger Steve Bernier had three assists for the first time in his career, helping the Devils (28-28-10) stay within 10 points of the Boston Bruins for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 16 games remaining.

Henrique had his first multi-goal of the season and the sixth of his career. His last two-goal game came on March 8, 2014, against the Carolina Hurricanes.

“Well, let’s not wait another year,” Henrique joked. “On the first goal, Gomer (center Scott Gomez) made a great play, and I was just trying to find the net. It was nice to get that one early. The second one came off the draw, and I was able to get a good look at it.”

Goaltender Keith Kinkaid, in his first start since Feb. 21, made 25 saves to secure his fourth win of the season.

Centers Jacob Josefson and Stephen Gionta also scored goals for the Devils, Josefson contributing a short-handed tally that snapped a 1-1 tie in the second period.

Gelinas, who scored his second goal in three games and now has six for the season, believes that the New Jersey defensemen lately are getting more good scoring chances.

“I think we’re doing the same thing, but we’ve created some chemistry down there,” Gelinas said. “We’re finding each other and taking the shot when I have a good lane. It’s what I like to do, getting the puck on net.”

Defenseman Ryan White and left winger Michael Raffl scored for the Flyers, the latter a short-handed goal. Philadelphia goaltender Steve Mason stopped 16 shots but remained winless in six career games against the Devils.

The Flyers (28-26-13) sit seven points behind the Bruins with 15 games remaining. Philadelphia blew a two-goal lead against on Boston Saturday and lost in overtime, then came up short again Sunday.

“It was a tough break yesterday,” White said. “I know it’s a big letdown, but we have to do better than that. We have to put games like that behind you. We’ve been in deep trouble all year. We have kept chipping away, getting wins here and there, but we have to play better than what we did today. It was a typical Devil game. They seem to capitalize on our mistakes. You have to play 60 minutes against them, and we didn‘t.”

Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds agreed.

“We’re just not good enough,” Simmonds said. “We should have been angry a long time ago. We made a few mistakes and they made us pay. Today was awful, and everyone knows it. We weren’t battling at all. We turned the other way. They got pucks deep and made us pay.”

NOTES: Almost all of 1995 Stanley Cup champion Devils, as well as coaches Jacques Lemaire and Larry Robinson, returned for the pregame ceremony. G Martin Brodeur, who played nine games earlier this season with the St. Louis Blues before officially retiring, made his first trip back to New Jersey since leaving last season. ... Flyers G Steve Mason started in goal for the sixth consecutive game. ... Philadelphia D Michael Del Zotto will miss seven to 10 days with an upper-body injury. Recently recalled D Brandon Manning replaced Del Zotto in the lineup.