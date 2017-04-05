EditorsNote: fixes "Flyers G" in second note

Moore's OT goal lifts Devils past Flyers 1-0

NEWARK, N.J. -- Considering nothing was at stake between the two teams, the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils gave the fans at Prudential Center nearly 61 minutes of entertaining hockey.

The goaltending duel between the Devils' Keith Kinkaid and the Flyers' Steve Mason ended 59 seconds into overtime thanks to a beautiful pass from Taylor Hall and a smart change by Andy Greene.

Defenseman John Moore hopped off the bench for Greene, jumped into the play and buried a two-on-one pass from Hall to give the Devils a 1-0 victory Tuesday night.

Kinkaid played arguably his best game of the season -- he stopped 35 shots for his first shutout -- as the Devils ended a six-game losing streak.

"It's great for him," Devils coach John Hynes said. "Keith has played well a majority of the season and he continues to play well. He's getting a quality opportunity in basically a rotation with Cory (Schneider) right now. It's good for him to be able for, his own confidence and his own game, to play well.

"He's certainly worked at it. He put a lot of dedication into his offseason training last summer. He stayed here all summer and trained with our strength and conditioning coaches. His practice habits are better. He's a much more mature player. It's good to see a player work like that and get rewarded."

The 27-year-old Kinkaid has improved his .904 save percentage from a year ago to .920 this season and has forced Hynes into giving him more looks down the stretch with the playoffs out of reach and Schneider having the worst season of his career.

Kinkaid needed to make every save Tuesday but his biggest was a diving poke check on Valtteri Filppula midway through the third period to keep the game scoreless.

"No one's thinking let's get this OT," Moore said. "You want win straight up. Keith made some great saves. Guys stepped up. And once it got to 3-on-3, I think collectively as a team, with what we've been through recently, we really wanted to get that extra point and go home feeling good about ourselves."

The Devils recalled pugilistic forwards Luke Gazdic and Ben Thomson from the AHL earlier in the day -- a sign that fisticuffs were forthcoming after a hit from Dalton Prout on Saturday led to a suspension and injury for the Flyers' Radko Gudas. But no one dropped the gloves and outside of one skirmish in the second period, there wasn't much chippy play.

"A lot of times when there's a lot of buildup, it seems like it dies down," Moore said. "I also think you can't overlook the presence of Luke Gazdic and Ben Thomson in terms of calming things down and making sure everyone was honest out there."

The Flyers were playing their first game since they were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday. Mason, who made 26 saves, was on top of his game and felt his teammates didn't have a letdown in their first meaningless game down the stretch.

"I think it's important for everybody," Mason said when asked about finishing strong. "You have to have pride in your game, regardless of the situation. You can't just pack it in with two games remaining. You have to be professional about it."

"I think we all played pretty motivated, if you ask me," Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said. "Mase played a great game again. I wish we could have squeaked out a win for him there, but it didn't happen. I think we're all pretty motivated."

The Devils have been playing for pride for some time now. On Tuesday, Kinkaid gave his teammates a reason to be proud of their effort in a lost season.

"We've been working hard but haven't had the results," Moore said. "It was good to pull through and give our fans something to cheer about."

NOTES: Flyers RW Michael Vecchione and D Samuel Morin made their NHL debuts. Vecchione signed Friday and is a Hobey Baker finalist out of Union College. Morin was the 11th pick in the 2013 NHL Draft. ... Flyers G Michal Neuvirth, who collapsed on the ice Saturday against the Devils, did not dress for the game. ... Devils LW Patrik Elias made his retirement official in a press conference before the game and also dropped the ceremonial puck. ... The Devils scratched D Michael Kapla, who made his NHL debut Saturday. ... Devils D Dalton Prout served the first game of his two-game suspension for a late hit on Flyers D Radko Gudas, who missed this game with an upper-body injury. ... Devils C Jacob Josefson (upper body) and LW Miles Wood (upper body) did not play.