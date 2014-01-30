Preview: Flyers at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks have lost their aura invincibility at home and look to avoid back-to-back losses at the Honda Center for the first time this season when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Anaheim was virtually unbeatable on its home ice through the first 22 games (20-0-2) before absorbing its first regulation defeat against the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 21. The Ducks bounced back with a 2-1 home win over Los Angeles before dropping a 4-2 decision to visiting Minnesota on Tuesday.

The Flyers halted a four-game skid (0-3-1) with a 5-0 victory over Detroit on Tuesday and hope to carry the momentum into a brutal three-game road trip against Anaheim, Los Angeles and San Jose - the top three teams in the Pacific Division. “We needed a big win, we needed two points,” said forward Scott Hartnell, who scored two goals in the victory. “We needed to get our confidence back going into that trip.” The Ducks have won four of the last five meetings, including a 3-2 victory at Philadelphia on Oct. 29.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (26-22-6): Steve Mason had lost three straight and was yanked twice before turning in a 33-save performance against Detroit for his 21st career shutout. “Over the course of the season, you’re going to have ups and downs, it’s just a matter of how you come out of it,” Mason said. “This is a small step in a bigger picture and that’s how I‘m going to look at it.” Captain Claude Giroux collected a goal and a pair of assists in the victory to give him 50 points for the season - the third time in six seasons he has reached that plateau.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (39-11-5): Anaheim has split its last six games, scoring only 14 times, after amassing 38 goals during an eight-game winning streak that was capped with a 9-1 rout of Vancouver. Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau told his players at Wednesday’s practice that the team’s play has been on a decline since the dismantling of the Canucks. When you start losing, it becomes really tough to get out of the bottom, and it usually takes a game or two to start coming up and playing again,” Boudreau said. Maybe you can nip it in the bud before it gets there. 

OVERTIME

1. Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf has six goals and 11 assists in his last 13 games.

2. Flyers D Mark Streit had two assists Tuesday to reach 20 for the seventh straight season.

3. Anaheim signed D Mark Fistric to a three-year contract extension on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Flyers 2