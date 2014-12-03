Preview: Flyers at Ducks

The Philadelphia Flyers attempt to halt their losing streak when they continue their five-game road trip against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Philadelphia’s slide reached five contests (0-4-1) Tuesday as it lost at San Jose in heartbreaking fashion. Steve Mason yielded Matt Nieto’s goal with 11.5 seconds remaining in the third period as the Flyers suffered their ninth setback in 11 contests (1-8-1) to fall to 0-2-0 on their trek.

Anaheim is coming off a 3-2 home triumph over Boston on Monday that halted its brief two-game skid. Matt Beleskey’s career-best 12th goal 4:43 into the third period proved to be the winner as the Ducks posted their third victory in four home contests. Anaheim took the opener of the two-game season series, registering a 4-3 shootout win after squandering a two-goal lead.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (8-13-3): Philadelphia has dropped eight straight road contests, its longest losing streak away from home since 1988. Vincent Lecavalier was a healthy scratch Tuesday for the first time in his lengthy career. The 34-year-old has gone 12 games without a goal and has tallied only twice in 16 contests this season.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (15-6-5): Sami Vatanen is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday after leaving Monday’s victory midway through the third period with an undisclosed injury. Fellow defenseman Eric Brewer’s status is less clear, however, as the veteran also suffered an undisclosed injury that required testing on Tuesday. There’s an outside chance blue-liners Mark Fistric (back) and Clayton Stoner (mumps) could return to action on Wednesday, according to coach Bruce Boudreau.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim C Rickard Rakell and D Jesse Blacker are not options as both were assigned to Norfolk of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

2. Philadelphia C Sean Couturier scored on the power play Tuesday for the first time in 228 career games.

3. Ducks G Frederik Andersen is likely to make his 13th consecutive start Wednesday, the longest streak by an Anaheim netminder since Jonas Hiller started a franchise-record 32 straight contests Jan. 12-March 18, 2012.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Flyers 2