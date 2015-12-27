Preview: Flyers at Ducks

After recording an 8-2-2 mark heading into the Christmas break, the Philadelphia Flyers look to continue that momentum on Sunday when they open a three-game road trip versus the Anaheim Ducks. The Flyers have sung this song before, however, as they entered last season’s break with a three-game winning streak only to lose five consecutive contests.

As for this season, Jakub Voracek rebounded from an abysmal start to collect two goals and five assists while playing left wing for the last four games. While Philadelphia is trending upward in the Metropolitan Division, Anaheim is languishing in the bottom of the Pacific just a few months removed from pushing eventual Stanley Cup-champion Chicago to the limit in the Western Conference final. General manager Bob Murray hasn’t appreciated the effort, lashing out at the veterans on the team earlier this week. “We had far too many returning players who decided training camp for this season was optional, thus a poor start,” Murray told the Orange County Register. “After succeeding during the past few regular seasons, suddenly we are underachieving and having to handle adversity, and some are not physically prepared to work through the challenge.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), FSN San Diego and Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (15-12-7): With defenseman Mark Streit available to come off the injured reserve list on Sunday, many have wondered/worried what Philadelphia will do with Shayne Gostisbehere (six goals, eight assists in 18 games). While the promising rookie was spotted on the team’s charter to California, general manager Ron Hextall is on record with CSNPhilly.com as saying that he’s not scared to make “the unpopular decision” of sending the 22-year-old to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. With the salary cap always an issue, Philadelphia could shuffle forwards Scott Laughton or R.J. Umberger to the minors as well.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (12-15-6): Anaheim, which is averaging a league-worst 1.85 goals per contest, tallied just six times during its four-game road trip (1-2-1). Captain Ryan Getzlaf has just one goal - into an empty net - in 29 contests this season, but has recorded 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 10 career meetings with Philadelphia. Former Hart Trophy winner Corey Perry scored his team-leading 11th goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday and had two assists in his last encounter with the Flyers.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia is just 2-for-18 on the power play over the last eight games.

2. Anaheim has won each of the last four meetings, including a pair of shootout decisions last season.

3. The Flyers have lost five of six (1-2-3) versus Pacific Division representatives this season.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Flyers 2