Shootout loss to Ducks extends Flyers’ road slump

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A last-second goal gained the Philadelphia Flyers a point Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough to end their road skid.

The Flyers lost their ninth consecutive road game, falling 5-4 in a shootout to the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

Right wingers Jakob Silfverberg and Corey Perry scored in the shootout for the Ducks, while goaltender Frederik Andersen stopped two of the three shooters he faced to record the win.

Center Sean Couturier was the lone shootout goal-scorer for Philadelphia (8-13-4). The Flyers lost their ninth consecutive shootout, including all four this season.

Center Ryan Getzlaf, left winger Patrick Maroon and defensemen Cam Fowler and Sami Vatanen scored in regulation for Anaheim (16-6-5).

Flyers right winger Wayne Simmonds scored twice, including a goal with 1.8 seconds remaining that sent the game to overtime. Left winger Michael Raffl and center R.J. Umberger added a goal each.

Andersen turned aside 31 of 35 Flyers shots, while Philadelphia goaltender Steve Mason made 29 saves.

Related Coverage Preview: Flyers at Ducks

Philadelphia blew a lead and lost for the second time in as many nights. The Flyers fell to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, allowing the winning goal in the waning seconds after two players collided with Mason in his crease.

“There’s a really sour taste in our mouths after these last two games,” Mason said. “We were close, but close doesn’t cut it.”

Five goals were scored in 5:29 of frenetic action in the second period after a scoreless first period.

“They’re probably not the best defensive team in the East, and we’ve been playing with a lot of young guys as well,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said. “I thought there were going to be chances on both ends, and consequently, there were.”

Philadelphia struck first as Raffl’s wrist shot slipped through Andersen’s five hole 5:46 into the second period. Center Claude Giroux had the primary assist on Raffl’s seventh goal this season, which came off the rush.

Anaheim drew even at 8:14 during a four-on-four situation. Silfverberg left a drop pass for Fowler, who powered a slap shot past Mason for his third goal of the season.

Philadelphia responded 32 seconds later to take a 2-1 lead. Simmonds came off the right-wing boards and beat Andersen to the far side with a wrist shot.

The Flyers went up 3-1 when they capitalized on a power play two minutes later. Defenseman Nick Schultz’s 60-foot shot ricocheted to Umberger, who pushed the puck into the net on his backhand for his second goal this season. Umberger failed to record a point in his previous 17 contests.

“It probably felt better than the first goal I ever scored in the NHL,” Umberger said.

The 3-1 lead lasted a mere 28 seconds before Getzlaf lifted a snap shot over Mason’s glove on the short side for his eighth goal of the campaign.

“Obviously, you’re up 3-1, you want to put your foot on the accelerator and really pin them in,” Umberger said. “We allowed them back in the game, and that was probably a big mistake for us.”

The Ducks tied the game at 3 with 53 seconds remaining in the second period. Vatanen drove the puck through heavy traffic and generated a rebound, which Maroon dished back to him for a close-range goal. Vatanen has goals off similar plays in two consecutive games.

“The creativity is all in his hockey sense and his mindset, in all those things, his desire and drive to do well is right there,” Boudreau said, praising the timing and effectiveness of Vatanen joining the rush.

The Ducks took their first lead of the game at 14:58 of the third when a puck came off the rear boards, between Perry’s legs and directly to Maroon on the power play. Maroon’s wrist shot led to his second goal of the season.

With an extra attacker on and the goalie pulled, Simmonds corralled a loose puck in front, generated a rebound and scored on the follow-up bid for his 10th goal of the season.

Overtime saw several scoring chances, including a breakaway for Philadelphia right winger Matt Read, but both netminders stood their ground, sending the game to a shootout.

“You look at the overtime, that’s what hockey’s all about. Great plays, good saves and nice passing,” Mason said. “Then you go to the shootout, and it’s a skills competition.”

NOTES: D Eric Brewer, acquired Nov. 28 because of injuries to multiple Ducks defensemen, will be out four to six weeks due to a broken foot. ... Anaheim D Clayton Stoner (mumps) returned to action and took Brewer’s place. ... Ducks D Mark Fistric (back) was available but did not dress. ... D Ben Lovejoy (finger), D Francois Beauchemin (finger), G Josh Gibson (groin) and LW Dany Heatley (groin) remain out of action for Anaheim. ... Ducks G Jason LaBarbera will miss two to three weeks with a hand injury. Veteran G Ilyz Bryzgalov, a former Duck, was brought in for a tryout. ... Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere (knee) and D Kimmo Timonen (blood clots) continue to deal with long-term injuries. ... Flyers C Vincent Lecavalier was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. He had not been a healthy scratch previously in his career, which began in 1998. D Michael Del Zotto was also a healthy scratch. ... Anaheim returned D Jesse Blacker and C/RW Rickard Rakell to AHL Norfolk on Tuesday.