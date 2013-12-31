Preview: Flyers at Flames

The Philadelphia Flyers attempt to extend their winning streak to four games when they continue their six-game road trip against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Philadelphia has begun its trek with identical 4-3 shootout victories, topping Edmonton on Saturday before rallying to defeat Vancouver two nights later. Brayden Schenn tied Monday’s contest with 47 seconds remaining in the third period and Vincent Lecavalier scored the lone goal in the bonus format.

Calgary is in the midst of a five-game homestand that started with a shootout victory over St. Louis. The Flames haven’t scored a goal since, however, as they dropped consecutive 2-0 decisions to Edmonton and Vancouver. The club has gone 125 minutes, 5 seconds without a tally since captain Mark Giordano converted during a power play to forge a tie with the Blues on Dec. 23.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), RSN West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (19-16-4): While Jakub Voracek’s nine-game point streak came to an end in Vancouver, Claude Giroux extended his run to nine contests with a goal and an assist. The captain has collected six tallies and 11 assists during his streak. Steve Mason has won five straight decisions and is 6-0-2 since losing in regulation at Dallas on Dec. 7.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (14-19-6): Calgary likely can’t wait to head into the new year. The Flames began the final month of 2013 with a triumph over Phoenix on Dec. 4, their most-recent regulation victory. But the club has gone 4-6-2 since, scoring fewer than three goals nine times and getting shut out on three occasions.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia’s Steve Downie is one assist shy of 100 for his career while fellow RW Wayne Simmonds is two away from 200 NHL points.

2. The Flames added some grit on Monday, acquiring RW Kevin Westgarth from Carolina for C Greg Nemisz. The 29-year-old, who is not expected to be available against Philadelphia, has recorded three goals, six assists and 202 penalty minutes in 133 career games with Los Angeles and the Hurricanes.

3. G Ray Emery, who is 6-2-1 with a 1.43 goals-against average in nine career starts against Calgary, likely will be in net Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Flames 2