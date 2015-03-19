Preview: Flyers at Flames

One of five teams separated by four points for the last four playoff spots in the Western Conference, the Calgary Flames can’t afford a third consecutive defeat when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Calgary opened a five-game homestand by surrendering three third-period goals in a 4-0 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday. The Flames won at Philadelphia 3-2 in overtime on March 3, but they are seeking their first victory at home over the Flyers in 14 years.

While Calgary attempts to avoid a third consecutive regulation loss for the first time since Jan. 2-7, Philadelphia is pretty much playing out the string after dropping six of seven (1-3-3) to fall into 11th place in the East. The Flyers dropped their seventh straight road game at Vancouver 4-1 on Tuesday to fall to 9-19-9 away from home. “We obviously know our record isn’t good enough on the road to make the playoffs,” Jake Voracek said. “I think that’s why we’re out of it.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, RSW (Calgary)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (29-28-15): Veteran goaltender Steve Mason has recorded only one win in 18 decisions (1-11-6) on the road, victimized by a struggling offense that has produced two goals or fewer 16 times in that span. Center Nick Cousins made his NHL debut against the Canucks, logging just over 10 minutes and winning five of six faceoffs. “I thought he was very good,” Philadelphia coach Craig Berube said. “Fast game out there tonight, and he looked like he had the pace for it. Competitive guy, strong on the puck. He played a real solid game.”

ABOUT THE FLAMES (38-27-5): Calgary had scored 28 goals in its first six games this month before its offense ground to a halt in the past two contests, managing a pair of third-period goals in Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Colorado. “I don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” center Joe Colborne said. “There’s a lot of hockey to be played yet. We take care of our business, we’ll be in the playoffs.” One reason for the offensive drought is a power play that is 0-for-4 over the past two games after converting seven times in the previous five contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Flames last beat Philadelphia at home on March 22, 2001.

2. Flyers D Michael Del Zotto (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup after missing six games.

3. The road team has won seven of the last eight in the series.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Flames 2