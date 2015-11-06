Bounce goes Flames’ way in win over Flyers

CALGARY, Alberta -- The bounce went the Calgary Flames’ way -- off Mikael Backlund’s stomach -- and they have their first back-to-back wins of the season as a result.

The Swedish center scored 35 seconds into overtime Thursday to give the Flames a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a game involving two struggling teams.

Flyers goaltender Michal Neuvirth made an initial save on left winger Johnny Gaudreau, but the puck bounced in off Backlund.

“It went in off my (abdomen) -- stomach and in -- and I’ll take it,” Backlund said. “I haven’t had the best start for the team so it’s nice to get the game winner.”

Right winger Josh Jooris also scored for the Flames (4-9-1), winners for just the third time in eight home starts.

Left winger Michael Raffl scored for the Flyers (4-7-2), who have lost six straight and wrap up a four-game road trip in Winnipeg on Saturday.

Flames goaltender Karri Ramo made 26 saves while Neuvirth made 28.

Jooris’ goal came at 4:40 of the first. He was stopped on a breakaway after stepping out of the penalty box, but swept in the rebound.

Raffl took a pass from behind the net from center Claude Giroux and squeezed a shot under Ramo’s arm with 36 seconds left in the second period to make it 1-1.

Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol was positive in the face of another loss.

”This was a gutty road effort,“ he said. ”When things aren’t going well you have to find a way and you have to push to get over the hump.

“We get the first two opportunities in OT and it comes right back and our goaltender makes a good save and it goes off a shin pad and into the net. That’s the way it’s been going.”

Giroux said the Flyers looked better as a team than in recent games.

“We did a lot of good things,” he said. “Offensively we generated more offence and it’s an improvement. We have to keep improving.”

Ramo struggled to start the season and was placed on waivers on Oct. 21 and spent seven days with the AHL’s Stockton Flames before being recalled. He was 1-4 with a 4.43 goals-against average coming into the game; his only other win came Halloween night in a 5-4 decision against Edmonton.

“Today was a solid game from everybody,” Ramo said. “We didn’t make too many mistakes. We didn’t give them chances. They had to earn everything they got. That’s the key to winning games in the long run in this league.”

Though they struggled defensively to start the year, the Flames gave head coach Bob Hartley a solid night in their own end against the Flyers and he recognized that.

“This was a total team effort. Defensively we were strong. This was our best all-round game,” he said.

“There were some waves out there but at the same time we were composed in our own zone. We didn’t give Grade A chances and we kept them to the outside.”

The three goalies used by the Flames this year -- injured Jonas Hiller (3.67 GAA in seven games) and Joni Ortio (4.26 GAA in four) -- have combined to surrender a league-high 56 goals through 14 games.

From Ramo’s perspective the night was a step in the right direction heading into Saturday’s home game against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“The next game is going to be another huge challenge for us and we have to find the balance between offense and defense,” he said.

“We have to find the right mix on how to play the game and today was a step forward.”

NOTES: C Sean Couturier returned to the Flyers lineup after missing six games due to a concussion. ... Absent for Philadelphia because of injury were LW Pierre-Edouard Bellemere (lower body) and D Evgeny Medvedev (lower body). Scratches were C Sam Gagner and D Davis Drewiske, who was a recall from the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday. ... The Flames injured list included C Lance Bouma (broken leg), LW Micheal Ferland (lower body) and G Jonas Hiller (lower body). Scratches were LW Mason Raymond and D Ladislav Smid. ... The Flames gave their junior team a boost Thursday, reassigning 6-foot-7, 250-pound D Keegan Kanzig, 20, to the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen from their AHL affiliate in Stockton, Calif. ... The Flyers used Hitmen G Brendan Burke, who is the son of former NHL G Sean Burke, for the morning skate on Thursday. G Steve Mason was reportedly ill but was able to serve as G Michal Neuvirth’s backup in the game. Burke was a sixth round choice of the Arizona Coyotes in 2013. ... The Flames now get ready to host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday before heading out on a four-game road trip. ... The road-weary Flyers close out a five-game road trip against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, which wraps up a stretch of seven games in 12 days.