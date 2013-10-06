Preview: Flyers at Hurricanes

The Philadelphia Flyers failed to score an even-strength goal during their pair of losses to start the season. The Flyers hope to end both streaks on Sunday, when they look to continue their dominance against the host Carolina Hurricanes. Philadelphia swept all three games against Carolina last season and is 25-4-4 in its last 33 contests versus its now-Metropolitan Division rival.

The Hurricanes were left reeling following their season opener on Friday as they watched a two-goal lead evaporate en route to a 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit. While Carolina had two days to lick its wounds, Philadelphia had little time to breathe after its 4-1 loss to Montreal on Saturday. ”We have to come ready to play (Sunday) and just jump on them,” last season’s leading goal-scorer Jiri Tlusty said. “It’s hard to play back-to-backs at the start of the season, so we have to take advantage of that and play as hard as we can.”

TV: 5 p.m. ET, NHL Network-Canada, CSN (Philadelphia), FSN (Carolina)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (0-2-0): After assisting on Brayden Schenn’s goal in a season-opening loss to Toronto, Montreal native Vincent Lecavalier netted the lone tally against the Canadiens. Lecavalier joins fellow offseason acquisition Mark Streit and Schenn as the lone Flyers with points on the young season. Ray Emery turned aside 30 shots in his season debut on Saturday, but Steve Mason likely will get the call in the second half of the back-to-back set.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (0-0-1): Carolina can hang its hat on special teams - having scored one power-play goal while killing off all three short-handed opportunities. Radek Dvorak scored and Nathan Gerbe tallied with the man advantage and registered a team-high five shots in their respective debuts. Dvorak’s goal came just two days after signing a one-year contract, while Gerbe inked a one-year deal in July after playing all five of his previous seasons in Buffalo.

OVERTIME

1. Carolina G Cam Ward showed no ill effects of an MCL sprain in his left knee that prematurely ended his 2012-13 season. He made 35 saves versus the Red Wings.

2. Philadelphia will attempt to prevent its second consecutive 0-3-0 start to a season.

3. Hurricanes D Tim Gleason will miss his second straight game with an upper-body injury.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 3, Flyers 1