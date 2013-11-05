Preview: Flyers at Hurricanes

Five seems to be the operative number for the Carolina Hurricanes, who have scored just that many goals during a losing streak that encompasses the same amount of contests. The Hurricanes look to find their offense on Tuesday, when they open a five-game homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers. Carolina claimed a 2-1 victory over Philadelphia in the teams’ first meeting on Oct. 6.

The Flyers rebounded from an embarrassing 7-0 rout at the hands of Washington on Friday by netting the game’s only goal in a shutout of New Jersey the following night. Ray Emery played a significant role in both contests as his lopsided goalie fight with unwilling participant Braden Holtby drew plenty of negative reaction before he stopped all 14 shots against the Devils for his 15th career blanking. Emery missed practice on Monday as he joined his former team - the Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks - at the White House.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (4-9-0): Both Emery (5-0-0, 0.73 goals-against average) and Steve Mason (5-1-0, 1.84 GAA) have fared well in their respective careers versus Carolina. Veteran Vincent Lecavalier returned to practice on Monday sporting a special cage that should protect the swelling that still occupies a portion of his face. “My vision was a little bit better with my half shield and the little protective thing to protect the lower part of my face,” said Lecavalier, who is expected to play Tuesday.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (4-7-3): Jeff Skinner once again was absent from practice on Monday, with coach Kirk Muller telling The (Raleigh, N.C.) News Observer that the former Calder Trophy winner was seeking a second opinion for his upper-body injury. Cam Ward (lower body) has yet to resume skating, although fellow goaltender Anton Khudobin (lower body) was able to do so on Monday. Justin Peters is expected to make his fifth consecutive start.

OVERTIME

1. Carolina D Ryan Murphy was fined the maximum allowed by the Collective Bargaining Agreement ($2,213.68) for clipping New York Rangers RW Derek Dorsett on Saturday.

2. Philadelphia fired coach Peter Laviolette the day after Carolina won the first meeting between the clubs.

3. The Hurricanes have dropped six of their seven home games (1-3-3).

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 1, Flyers 0