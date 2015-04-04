Preview: Flyers at Hurricanes

The Philadelphia Flyers’ horrendous play away from home is one of the reasons why they fell out of contention for the postseason. The Flyers look to put a bow on an otherwise hideous record away from home when they play their final road game of the season against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.

Philadelphia snapped a nine-game road losing streak with a 4-1 triumph over Keystone State-rival Pittsburgh on Wednesday, marking just its 10th win away from home this season (10-20-10). Steve Mason made 24 saves to improve to 2-12-6 on the road, but Ray Emery will get the nod on Saturday and owns a 5-0-0 career record with two shutouts and a 0.74 goals-against average versus the Hurricanes. Carolina dropped a 6-1 decision to Florida on Thursday, falling for the third straight time and 12th in 16 contests (4-8-4). Chris Terry scored on the power play with 1:19 remaining in the third period to extend his point streak to four games, during which he has collected two goal and two assists.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Carolinas

ABOUT THE FLYERS (31-29-17): Brayden Schenn recorded his fourth two-goal performance of the season and ninth career on Wednesday to tie his career-high mark of 41 points. Jakub Voracek, whose 56 assists are tied with Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom for the league lead, resides three points shy of Penguins captain Sidney Crosby (80) for tops in the NHL. Voracek scored a goal and set up two others in the first three meetings with the Hurricanes.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (28-38-11): Eric Staal recorded three goals and four assists in his previous five games before being held off the scoresheet versus the Panthers. The captain and defenseman Justin Faulk each have scored two goals and set up another against Philadelphia this season. Faulk notched his club-best 33rd assist on Thursday to move within two points of Staal for the team lead.

OVERTIME

1. Carolina LW Jeff Skinner scored in his team’s 4-1 triumph over Philadelphia on Feb. 24 but has just two assists in his last 13 games.

2. Flyers captain Claude Giroux has notched two assists versus the Hurricanes this season but saw his five-game point streak come to a halt on Wednesday.

3. Carolina has killed off 10-of-11 short-handed situations in its last eight games.

PREDICTION: Flyers 2, Hurricanes 1