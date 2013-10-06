Hurricanes 2, Flyers 1: Radek Dvorak scored his second goal in as many games to snap a tie as host Carolina sent Philadelphia to its second consecutive 0-3-0 start - and fourth in franchise history.

Defenseman Jay Harrison also tallied and Jeff Skinner notched a pair of assists. Anton Khudobin turned aside 17 shots for the Hurricanes, who rebounded after squandering a late two-goal lead en route to a 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit in Thursday’s season opener.

Blue-liner Luke Schenn scored the Flyers’ first even-strength goal of the campaign at 3:01 of the second period. Schenn, however, saw his failed clearing attempt up the middle of the ice deflect off Skinner’s skate and right to Dvorak in the slot. Dvorak, who signed a one-year deal with Carolina on Wednesday, made no mistake by lifting a shot past Steve Mason at 8:20 to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead.

Mason finished with 32 saves for Philadelphia, which has mustered just three goals this season and fell to 25-5-4 in the last 34 meetings with its now-Metropolitan Division rival.

Harrison opened the scoring 8:11 into the first period, when his shot trickled between the pads of Mason. Schenn answered by skating in from the left point following a faceoff win and caroming a shot off the post and into the net.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Carolina improved to 5-for-5 while short-handed after killing off both of Philadelphia’s power-play opportunities. ... The Hurricanes outshot the Flyers 17-5 in the first period and 34-18 for the game. ... Carolina D Ryan Murphy notched an assist on Harrison’s goal for his first NHL point.