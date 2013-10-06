FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hurricanes 2, Flyers 1
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 6, 2013 / 11:56 PM / 4 years ago

Hurricanes 2, Flyers 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Hurricanes 2, Flyers 1: Radek Dvorak scored his second goal in as many games to snap a tie as host Carolina sent Philadelphia to its second consecutive 0-3-0 start - and fourth in franchise history.

Defenseman Jay Harrison also tallied and Jeff Skinner notched a pair of assists. Anton Khudobin turned aside 17 shots for the Hurricanes, who rebounded after squandering a late two-goal lead en route to a 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit in Thursday’s season opener.

Blue-liner Luke Schenn scored the Flyers’ first even-strength goal of the campaign at 3:01 of the second period. Schenn, however, saw his failed clearing attempt up the middle of the ice deflect off Skinner’s skate and right to Dvorak in the slot. Dvorak, who signed a one-year deal with Carolina on Wednesday, made no mistake by lifting a shot past Steve Mason at 8:20 to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead.

Mason finished with 32 saves for Philadelphia, which has mustered just three goals this season and fell to 25-5-4 in the last 34 meetings with its now-Metropolitan Division rival.

Harrison opened the scoring 8:11 into the first period, when his shot trickled between the pads of Mason. Schenn answered by skating in from the left point following a faceoff win and caroming a shot off the post and into the net.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Carolina improved to 5-for-5 while short-handed after killing off both of Philadelphia’s power-play opportunities. ... The Hurricanes outshot the Flyers 17-5 in the first period and 34-18 for the game. ... Carolina D Ryan Murphy notched an assist on Harrison’s goal for his first NHL point.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.