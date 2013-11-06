Hurricanes 2, Flyers 1 (OT): Jordan Staal scored in the final minute of regulation before Manny Malhotra tallied on a breakaway 2:40 into overtime as Carolina snapped a five-game losing skid by winning the opener of its five-game homestand.

Malhotra knocked Philadelphia defenseman Mark Streit off the puck before accepting a lead pass from blue-liner Ron Hainsey. The veteran skated in and tucked the puck past Steve Mason (36 saves) as the Hurricanes posted their second 2-1 victory over the Flyers this season.

Making his fifth consecutive start, Justin Peters turned aside 28 shots to secure his first win of the campaign.

Scott Hartnell scored his first goal of the season with 3:58 remaining in the third period for the Flyers, who mustered just two goals in the past three games and a league-worst 22 this campaign.

Staal leveled the contest after accepting a goal-mouth feed from brother Eric Staal before his shot caromed off Mason’s glove and into the net. The goal came three minutes after Hartnell deftly deflected defenseman Kimmo Timonen’s blast past Peters for his first point of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Flyers C Vincent Lecavalier returned to the ice wearing a special cage to protect his facial contusion. The veteran suffered the injury during a line brawl in Friday’s 7-0 loss to Washington. ... Philadelphia, which is ranked 29th in the league, went 1-for-4 on the power play to reside at 6-for-57 on the season. ... Mason denied Carolina LW Nathan Gerbe’s deflection from point-blank range late in the second period to preserve a scoreless draw. Philadelphia also denied a 5-on-3 disadvantage that bookended the second and third periods.