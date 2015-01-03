(Updated: UPDATING: Ward’s saves in Para 2. ADDING: Giroux injury information in Para 3 and Game Notebook.)

Hurricanes 2, Flyers 1: Captain Eric Staal extended his goal-scoring streak to three contests as host Carolina halted its three-game skid.

Brad Malone also tallied for the Hurricanes, who eclipsed the one-goal mark for the first time in six games. Cam Ward turned aside 23 shots en route to his second win in six starts (2-3-1).

Chris VandeVelde scored the lone goal for the Flyers, who have dropped four straight (0-3-1) since the Christmas break after beginning their eight-game road trip with three victories. Steve Mason finished with 24 saves as Philadelphia lost captain Claude Giroux to a left leg injury early in the third period.

Carolina opened the scoring with 6:19 remaining in the first period. Malone received a pass from Zach Boychuk in his own zone and raced down the left wing on a 2-on-1 rush before beating Mason high to the glove side from the faceoff circle.

The Hurricanes doubled the lead 41 seconds into the middle session as Staal backhanded the rebound of brother Jordan’s tip-in attempt past Mason from the doorstep. Philadelphia halved the deficit when VandeVelde took a drop pass from Vincent Lecavalier and beat Ward from the inner edge of the left circle 8:45 into the third period, but the club was unable to get the equalizer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Giroux received a laceration on the back of his left leg from the skate of Carolina D Justin Faulk less than five minutes into the third period and was helped off the ice by team trainers. While the injury appeared very serious at first, Giroux believes he will play at New Jersey on Saturday. ... Malone’s goal was his first in 28 games this season. ... Mason fell to 1-8-4 on the road in 2014-15.