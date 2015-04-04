Hurricanes beat Flyers in shootout

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes want to create positive energy as they head toward the offseason and they took a step in doing so Saturday afternoon.

It meant some additional effort but the Hurricanes recovered from a late-game breakdown to end a two-game losing streak.

Center Nathan Gerbe and left winger Chris Terry scored in the shootout as the Carolina posted a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at PNC Arena in a matchup between teams with a week remaining in their seasons.

Flyers center Sean Couturier tied the game with 1:50 remaining to force the extra time.

“It’s never easy when you get scored on late, but I didn’t sense any panic,” Carolina goalie Came Ward said. “It was a good test for the guys and it’s important we finish out the season.”

The shootout wasn’t decided until Ward stopped right winger Claude Giroux’s attempt because the Flyers extended the session when center Nick Cousins converted.

Center Elias Lindholm and center Jordan Staal scored in regulation for the Hurricanes, who held a 2-0 lead in the second period. Staal also notched an assist.

Ward stopped 21 shots, all in regulation because the Flyers didn’t put the puck on net in overtime.

Left winger Michael Raffl scored on a power play in the second period for the Flyers.

Defenseman Michael Del Zotto assisted on both Philadelphia goals.

Flyers goalie Ray Emery made 24 saves, including a stop of center Victor Rask’s shot that was the only attempt in overtime.

Shootout failures are nothing new to the Flyers, who are 3-11 in shootouts. Giroux’s conversion rate fell to 1 of 12 in shootouts. Carolina improved to 5-7 in shootouts.

“The guys battled hard in the third to get a point, but in the end we have to find a way to win those overtime and shootout ones,” Flyers coach Craig Berube said.

The Hurricanes (29-38-11) are guaranteed to finish last in the Metropolitan Division unless they win their remaining four games and New Jersey fails to secure another point.

“We want to continue to build something for next year,” Hurricanes center Eric Staal said. “That’s what we’re focused on.”

The Hurricanes have upgraded in some areas. They’ve outshot opponents in 18 of their last 22 games.

“We have to get better and we have to get deeper,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said.

The Flyers (31-29-18) fell 0-6-5 in their last 11 games against opponents that are not bound for the playoffs. That’s just part of the team’s misery, but Berube said it’s not a lost cause.

“There’s a lot of pride in this organization,” Berube said. “These guys, when they put that jersey on, they know to go to work.”

Even with the struggles for both teams, the starting goalies had strong credentials for this matchup.

Emery was 5-0-0 with two shutouts all-time against Carolina.

Ward had gone 2-0 against the Flyers this season, stopping a combined 46 of 48 shots in those two outings, both at home.

“We seem to play well as a team against them,” Ward said, noting that the Hurricanes haven’t exactly excelled in shootouts this season.

Ward saw only four shots in the first period Saturday. His workload increased, including when the Hurricanes killed a third-period penalty before the Flyers pulled even.

Lindholm scored in the opening period off a rebound of Eric Staal’s shot. Jordan Staal gave Carolina a 2-0 lead.

Peters said he liked the efficiency of the line that included the Staal brothers and Lindholm.

“We know that line and that’s a line we’re very comfortable with,” Peters said.

Raffl’s goal initially was credited to Couturier before a scoring change. Raffl tipped the puck, directing it into the net.

Philadelphia finished with a 10-20-11 record in road games this season.

NOTES: These teams meet for the final time this season Thursday night at Philadelphia. ... Hurricanes C Riley Nash, who sustained a concussion in warmups last weekend, resumed limited skating Friday but wasn’t cleared to play Saturday. ... The Flyers plan to use G Steve Mason for Sunday’s home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins amid hints that they will mix up their goalie rotation for the final stretch of the season. ... With C Victor Rask’s 11 goals and LW Chris Terry’s 10 goals, the Hurricanes franchise has two rookies with 10 or more goals for the first time since 1992, before the Hartford Whalers relocated to North Carolina. ... The Flyers play their last four games at home. ... The Hurricanes have only one home game remaining, although first they have three road outings beginning with Monday night’s game at Buffalo.