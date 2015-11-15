Voracek nets winner in OT as Flyers down Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Philadelphia Flyers haven’t created much offense the past few weeks.

Then it all came together in a burst that sent them to a 3-2 overtime victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night at PNC Arena.

Right winger Jakub Voracek scored 37 seconds into overtime as the Flyers wiped away some of their offensive struggles with a late-game surge.

“We built a little bit of momentum,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. “In the third period, we generated more because we got to more pucks. We kept more pucks alive in the offensive zone.”

Voracek’s first goal of the season came on the only shot on goal in the extra session. He skated in from the blue line toward the slot and wasn’t checked, so he took a shot without much pressure and it zipped past Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward.

The Flyers (6-8-3) were stagnant on offense until the third period, but they found enough spark to get the job done and win for only the second time in their last nine games.

Flyers right winger Wayne Simmonds scored with 3:09 remaining in regulation to tie the game. That came with an assist from defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, who recorded his first NHL point.

Flyers goalie Steve Mason stopped 19 shots. Voracek had an earlier assist.

Mason kept the Flyers in position for a comeback even though they trailed for most of the game. He said he knows the goaltenders must do their part until things start working better at the offensive end.

“Right now it’s a tough situation overall,” Mason said. “We’ve got to find ways to be better. As a team we’re not scoring lots of goals and it puts that much more emphasis on being sharp out there and keeping the goals to a minimum.”

Ward made 10 of his 16 saves in the third period.

Center Elias Lindholm and center Victor Rask scored for the Hurricanes (6-9-2), who were unable to protect a two-goal lead for the second game in a row. Center Eric Staal had assists on both goals.

“We’re trying to come away with a ‘W’ there in the third period,” said Staal, the captain. “I felt like we were hanging on there a little instead of making plays. They were aggressive.”

After Rask scored on a power play six minutes into the second period, the Hurricanes held a 2-0 lead for the second game in a row. They lost both times.

“We have to keep growing and can’t let things like this happen,” Carolina defenseman Justin Faulk said.

Defenseman Luke Schenn scored in the second period after the Flyers played the puck off the boards and converted.

Philadelphia managed only seven shots on goal across the first two periods. But by finishing with three goals, it matched the biggest offensive output in nine games for the Flyers.

Hakstol said he’s searching for ways to help ignite more offense.

“We’ve looked at a couple of different things and we’re going to continue to do that,” Hakstol said. “There’s a fine line there and the new things that you look at have to make sense. You can’t just throw something at the wall and hope that it sticks.”

Simmonds’ tying goal was an example of a payoff for the Flyers on something they’ve been stressing to improve.

“We’ve been working to do a better job with net-front presence,” Hakstol said.

NOTES: Flyers D Mark Streit has surgery scheduled for next week to repair a pubic plate detachment. He’ll miss more than a month. ... Flyers C R.J. Umberger, who will likely be out for at least another week with a lower-body injury, was placed on injured reserve. ... LW Taylor Leier and D Shayne Gostisbehere were recalled from the AHL and joined Philadelphia’s lineup. ... Hurricanes owner Peter Karmanos Jr. was honored in a pregame ceremony for his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame earlier in the week. ... D Justin Faulk of the Hurricanes entered the game with an NHL-leading six power-play goals. ... This marked the first of four meetings between the teams, with the next one Nov. 23 in Philadelphia. ... The Flyers played their only road game during a five-game stretch, with their next game Tuesday night at home against the Los Angeles Kings. ... This was the second game in a four-game homestand for Carolina, which meets Anaheim on Monday night.