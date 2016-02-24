Hurricanes finish strong in win vs. Flyers

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Even center Eric Staal joined the goal-scoring mix for the Carolina Hurricanes.

The team captain ended a 16-game goal-less drought to help clinch Tuesday’s 3-1 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers at PNC Arena.

“It’s nice to contribute,” Staal said. “I would have taken anything that this point. Just hang around the net and try to get a break.”

The Hurricanes finished with a flourish after taking nearly half the game to get going.

Left winger Joakim Nordstrom and center Jordan Staal also scored for the Hurricanes in a matchup of two Metropolitan Division teams trying to move into playoff position.

Goaltender Cam Ward stopped 36 shots to pick up a victory two nights after his streak of 10 games without a regulation loss came to an end.

Ward left the biggest impression on the outcome.

“It wasn’t our best game, but Cam was our best player by a (big) stretch,” Eric Staal said. “You never want to have too many of those (games) where you just find a way, but tonight that was it.”

Left winger Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers, who went 2-2-1 on a five-game road swing.

Eric Staal’s goal came on a rebound of a fluttering puck with 5:49 remaining.

By then, it was clear that the Flyers wasted what had been an encouraging opening 30 minutes. Ward was just too tough.

“He kind of kept them in the game and then they got going,” Flyers right winger Matt Read said. “I thought we were skating well. We have to bear down and score a couple.”

Ward made 27 saves across the first two periods.

“Tonight wasn’t our best but we got two points,” he said. “We need to get on a run and get hot.”

Ward said he wasn’t an ideal set-up given the way the Flyers were flying early. He took advantage of that.

“It gives you an opportunity to step up and give the boys a chance to get back in the game,” Ward said.

The Hurricanes (28-23-10) have won four of their last six games.

The Flyers (26-22-11) lost in regulation for only the second time in seven games.

Goalie Michal Neuvirth made 15 saves for Philadelphia, which was trying to sweep the four-game season series from Carolina.

The Hurricanes led 2-1 after two periods despite a 28-15 deficit on shots.

Carolina scored twice in a span of 11 minutes in the second period to go ahead.

Jordan Staal scored when he collected a puck that bounced off a referee and converted from near the front of the net. That shot appeared to catch Neuvirth by surprise.

“That’s hockey,” Neuvirth said. “It was a crazy bounce and right off his stick and ended up in the net.”

It was the kind of break the Hurricanes needed after struggling to get untracked for extended stretches.

Earlier, Laughton opened the scoring for the Flyers by converting off a Carolina turnover in the defensive zone. The puck went through Ward’s pads on the way to the net.

For Laughton, it was his first goal since Dec. 19. However, he has only his second three-game points streak of the season.

After a string of solid starts to games, the Hurricanes seemed back on their heels for an extended stretch. Philadelphia owned a 13-8 edge in first-period shots on goal.

That represented a productive beginning for the Flyers, who had reached the 30-shot mark in entire games only once in their previous four outings.

Still, the Hurricanes pulled even with 11:51 remaining in the second period when Nordstrom posted an unassisted goal.

Nordstrom has six goals across a 12-game period, including three games in a row.

NOTES: Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere had his 15-game point streak come to end -- an NHL record for rookie defensemen. ... This was the last of four meetings between the teams, with the Flyers winning the first three in overtime. ...The upper-body injury that kept Flyers C Claude Giroux out of the lineup marked only the eighth game he has missed since the start of the 2009-10 season. ... Hurricanes D Justin Faulk was back for the first time after a six-game absence with a lower-body injury sustained during practice. ... Carolina C Elias Lindholm played in his 200th NHL game, all with Carolina. ... The Flyers begin a six-game homestand Thursday night against the Minnesota Wild. ... Carolina plays its only road game during a six-game stretch when it visits Toronto on Thursday night.