Flyers outlast Hurricanes on Manning goal

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Ten games into the season, the Philadelphia Flyers are finding themselves in their share of high-scoring games, so three goals by the defensive corps is a welcome addition.

Defenseman Brandon Manning scored a shorthanded goal with 12 minutes left and fellow defensemen Radko Gudas and Shayne Gostisbehere also added goals as the Flyers beat the Carolina Hurricanes for the second time in eight days, 4-3 on Sunday night.

The Flyers have now scored an NHL-best 36 goals, but have also allowed a league-worst 38.

"At the start of the season a lot of goals are being scored, teams are trying to figure out defensive zones, and for us we're doing the same thing, trying to tighten up our defensive zone and make sure we don't get scored on as much," Gudas said. "We still need to figure out some things in our zone."

On this night, the Philadelphia defense was able to jump up into the play, get shots on net with screens in front and get important goals following consecutive 5-4 home losses, the last coming less than 24 hours ago against defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh.

"We got good efforts in all areas of our game and you have to have that, especially on a night that is a back-to-back game, and not only that it was a 5 o'clock start, so you're going to have to have contributions from all parts of your lineup and all areas of your game and that's what we got," said Flyers coach Dave Hakstol.

It was just Manning's third goal in 87 career games -- including two against Carolina in October -- as the Flyers (4-5-1) snapped a two-game losing skid.

"Our PK has kind of been battling the puck lately, so to contribute like that on the penalty kill is really big," Manning said. "With their D-man coming I don't think I would have gotten the puck off if I had hung on to it so I just tried to put it on net quickly and I saw a little bit of room over the blocker and I was lucky enough to find it."

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes (2-4-2), who started the season with six straight away from home, now hit the road again for two games after going 1-1 on their brief homestand.

"You win games with details and our details aren't very good right now," Carolina coach Bill Peters said. "Puck management is the biggest thing we have to address."

Carolina's Victor Rask lost a neutral-ice board battle on the game-winning goal against Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who flipped the puck across the ice to a wide open Manning, who beat Cam Ward high to the short side.

The two teams headed to the final period tied 3-3 after five goals were scored in the second -- which has become quite a period for the Flyers, having scored 19 times so far in 10 games.

Jeff Skinner and Viktor Stalberg scored 1:45 apart in the second to erase a 2-1 deficit, only to see Flyers captain Claude Giroux get his second of the season to tie the score 3-3.

Skinner scored his team-leading fifth goal two minutes after Gudas had given the Flyers their second lead of the game midway through the second. Rask assisted on Skinner's goal, extending his point streak to eight straight games to start the season -- second best in franchise history.

Stalberg, the former New York Rangers forward, failed on a breakaway attempt in the first period but didn't miss again. He picked the puck away from Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov at the blue line and raced in on goalie Michal Neuvirth, who couldn't stop the shot between his legs as Stalberg notched his second of the season.

Gudas scored his first when his shot from the right point eluded Ward. The goaltender was screened by Giroux, who picked up his NHL-best 10th assist on the play.

"For me, getting the puck past the first guy was the main thing and it was a perfect screen in front of the goalie, he couldn't see anything," Gudas said. "I'm just glad to contribute."

Justin Faulk's wrist shot from the blue line 1:01 into the second started Carolina's three-goal period. It was the defenseman's third goal of the season and 50th of his career.

Gostisbehere was able to hold the puck in at the left point late in the first period on a Flyers power play and sneak the game's first goal past Ward, who couldn't make the save on the long shot after it hit defenseman Brett Pesce in the high slot. It was Philadelphia's seventh-man advantage goal in its last four games.

NOTES: Flyers D Michael Del Zotto practiced without a non-contact jersey for the first time Sunday. He has missed all 10 games to start the season with a lower-body injury and hasn't played a regular season game since Feb. 13. ... Carolina RW Lee Stempniak moved within two games of 800 for his career. ... LW Jeff Skinner of Carolina scored his 21st multi-goal game Friday night against the New York Rangers, making the 24-year-old the youngest active NHL player with 20 or more multi-goal games.