Preview: Flyers at Islanders

(Updated: CORRECTION: Tavares is riding a nine-game point streak (ABOUT THE ISLANDERS))

The New York Islanders look to build off an impressive comeback victory in Pittsburgh when they host the offensively challenged Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. New York overcame a pair of one-goal deficits Friday before Josh Bailey scored with 1:40 remaining in the third period, giving the Islanders a 4-3 triumph. The victory was New York’s second on the road and first since a season-opening shootout win at New Jersey.

Philadelphia is coming off just its second win of the campaign - a 2-1 home triumph over the New York Rangers on Wednesday. Despite the victory, the Flyers have yet to score more than two goals in a game, totaling 13 in nine contests. Philadelphia seeks its first road win of the season as defenseman Mark Streit returns to Long Island after being traded by the Islanders in June.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (2-7-0): Streit, who served as New York’s captain before being dealt, has registered only two assists in nine games this season. The 35-year-old Swiss recorded at least 47 points in each of his first three campaigns with the Islanders before notching 27 in 48 contests in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. Philadelphia sent left wing Tye McGinn, who leads the team with three goals, to Adirondack of the American Hockey League on Friday.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (4-3-3): Captain John Tavares recorded an assist Friday to extend his point streak to nine games. Michael Grabner will return to the lineup after serving his two-game suspension for an illegal hit on Carolina’s Nathan Gerbe on Oct. 19. The right wing registered two goals and six assists in eight games before the ban.

OVERTIME

1. Islanders LW Matt Moulson scored his league-leading fifth power-play goal Friday. The Flyers have tallied a total of three times with the man advantage this season.

2. Flyers LW Scott Hartnell may return from a lower-body injury that has sidelined him for four games.

3. Philadelphia has won 14 of its last 16 visits to Long Island.

PREDICTION: Flyers 3, Islanders 2