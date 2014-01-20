Preview: Flyers at Islanders

The Philadelphia Flyers have tormented the New York Islanders for the better part of six seasons. The Flyers look to continue that trend and complete a season sweep on Monday afternoon, when they pay a visit to Long Island to complete a home-and-home series. Rookie Michael Raffl scored to snap a tie late in the third period Saturday as Philadelphia posted a 6-4 triumph to improve to 33-4-2 against New York in the last 39 meetings.

All was not rosy in South Philadelphia as Steve Mason yielded four goals on 24 shots - mere hours after signing a three-year, $12.3 million contract extension. While the Flyers didn’t divulge their starting goaltender for Monday’s contest, Islanders veteran Evgeni Nabokov isn’t expected to be activated from injured reserve in time. If that’s the case, Kevin Poulin and Anders Nilsson likely will split the starting duties on Monday and Tuesday (versus the New York Rangers), respectively.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (25-19-5): Defenseman Andrej Meszaros scored twice Saturday to double his season total and has collected three goals and six assists in his last six games. Jakub Voracek continued his strong play by netting his fifth tally in as many contests while also notching an assist. The 24-year-old has two goals and three assists in three meetings with the Islanders this season.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (19-24-7): Defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky returned to practice Sunday and skated with the team for the first time since suffering a concussion against Carolina on Oct. 19. “I feel like a hockey player right now because when I wake up, my legs are sore, not just my head,” the 37-year-old said. While there’s no timetable for Visnovsky’s return, fellow blue-liner Travis Hamonic is questionable as he continues to deal with an upper-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Islanders captain John Tavares scored his team-leading 22nd goal Saturday. He has tallied nine times and set up 11 scores over his last 12 contests.

2. Flyers captain Claude Giroux has notched two-point performances in each of the three games versus the Islanders.

3. The Islanders, who are 3-11-3 against the Metropolitan Division representatives, play the Rangers three times this month while also facing Pittsburgh on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Flyers 2