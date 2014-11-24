Preview: Flyers at Islanders

The New York Islanders sent a loud message that they are a force to contend with in a home-and-home sweep of the Pittsburgh Penguins over the weekend. The surging Islanders have won eight of nine to move into a tie with Pittsburgh atop the Metropolitan Division and go for their fourth straight victory against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night. ”We came out to see where we’re at,“ forward Matt Martin said after sweeping the Penguins. ”There’s still a long ways to go, but it’s a good step.”

While New York vaulted up the standings despite playing six of nine on the road, the Flyers were careening in the opposite direction before halting a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 home win over Columbus on Saturday. Players admitted there was some added motivation after general manager Ron Hextall ripped the team following a lackluster performance in a 2-0 setback at the New York Rangers on Wednesday. “Any time your GM calls out every single player on the team, it’s going to light a fire under your butt,” forward Wayne Simmonds said. “We had a good response.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), TCN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (8-9-2): With seven of its next eight games away from home, Philadelphia is looking to duplicate the success from a 5-1-0 road trip last December that turned around a middling campaign. “We won a lot of games and that’s why we made the playoffs, because we were successful on that road trip last year,” Flyers leading scorer Jakub Voracek said. “I don’t see the reason why it couldn’t happen this year.” Voracek, who tops the NHL in points (29) and assists (22), has recorded multiple points in 10 of the last 15 games and has been held off the scoresheet only twice this season.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (14-6-0): New York has endured myriad issues in net over the past few seasons but appeared to solve the problem with the signing of Jaroslav Halak to a four-year deal in the offseason. However, Halak struggled out of the gate while surrendering at least three goals in six of his first seven starts and saw his losing streak reach four with a 3-1 setback at San Jose on Nov. 1. That marked the last defeat for the 29-year-old Halak, who has permitted only eight goals while ripping off six consecutive victories - two shy of his career high set with St. Louis in 2012.

OVERTIME

1. Islanders C Brock Nelson has scored in three of the past four games to boost his team-leading total to 10 goals.

2. The Flyers have won eight of their last 10 visits to Long Island.

3. The Islanders have killed off 23-of-25 power plays over the past eight games.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Flyers 2