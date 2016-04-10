Preview: Flyers at Islanders

The New York Islanders can clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division on the final day of the regular season Sunday, when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. Trailing the New York Rangers by one point, the Islanders need to win on Sunday in order to face second-seeded Pittsburgh in the playoffs - otherwise, they’ll settle for the first wild card in the Eastern Conference and tangle with Atlantic Division-champion Florida.

Captain John Tavares extended his goal-scoring streak to four games Saturday, but the Islanders fell for the first time in four contests with a 4-3 overtime loss to Buffalo. While coach Jack Capuano has a decision to make as to whether he rests his stars, Philadelphia likely will employ that strategy after the team concluded its grueling push toward the postseason with a 3-1 triumph over Pittsburgh on Saturday. “When you work so hard to get to this point in the year, I thought we deserved it,” forward Wayne Simmonds told Philly.com following his two-goal performance on Sunday that raised his total to seven in as many games. “Obviously, it’s only one step, but it’s a huge step for us.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Sportsnet, Sportsnet360, TCN (Philadelphia), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (40-27-14): Although Philadelphia will have a few days to rest before the start of its playoff series against Presidents’ Trophy-winning Washington, coach Dave Hakstol doesn’t have too far to look to see which players might be in need of a breather. Steve Mason’s string of 12 consecutive starts and 17 in 18 outings likely will end in favor of the returning Michal Neuvirth. The former Islanders goaltender, who has served as Mason’s backup for each of the last two games, would be making his first start since March 16 due to a knee injury.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (45-26-10): Thomas Greiss answered a four-game skid by yielding just seven goals en route to winning his last four starts. The 30-year-old German is expected to get the nod Sunday at Barclays Center, where he boasts a 14-4-3 mark - although he stopped 23-of-26 shots in a 4-1 setback against visiting Philadelphia on March 21. Alan Quine, who was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League, joined defenseman Scott Mayfield in scoring their first career goals on Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. New York C Casey Cizikas has scored one goal and set up two others over his last four games after mustering just one assist in his previous 13 contests.

2. The Flyers have won the last two meetings with the Islanders to improve to 2-1-1 in the season series.

3. Sunday’s contest serves as make-up game from the Jan. 23 tilt that was rescheduled due to a snowstorm.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Flyers 1