Islanders head to break with winning record

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- The New York Islanders will head into the All-Star break with a winning record for the first time in more than a decade. But they’re far more focused on ending a pair of much longer droughts.

Left winger Nikolay Kulemin scored two goals Monday and five other Islanders scored as New York ended a resurgent first half with a 7-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in front of a sellout crowd of 16,170 at Nassau Coliseum.

With their fifth win in six games, the Islanders (31-14-1) moved a point ahead of the idle Tampa Bay Lightning in the East and extended their Metropolitan Division lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins to five points.

“I‘m very pleased up until this point with our hockey club,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “We’ve done a lot of good things, not only winning hockey games but how we’re winning games.”

The Islanders last had a winning record at the All-Star or Olympic break in 2002-03, when they were 24-20-5-2 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses).

“I’ve been here a long time and usually (the talk has) been pretty negative about this team,” said fifth-year Islanders left winger Matt Martin. “So we’ve learned to block it out -- positive, negative, it doesn’t really matter. We’re just going to go play hockey and focus on what we have to focus on, and that’s winning hockey games. The ultimate goal is a Stanley Cup, and that’s what we’re after.”

The Islanders haven’t won a playoff series since the spring of 1993, haven’t won a division title since 1987-88 and haven’t won the Stanley Cup since the franchise won its fourth straight title in 1983.

Still, as well-positioned as the Islanders appear to be to try to end those streaks, Martin and his teammates realize a packed top half of the Eastern Conference offers little room for error in the second half. The top four teams in the Metropolitan Division are separated by just seven points and the Islanders are only nine points ahead of the Boston Bruins, who occupy the eighth and final playoff spot.

“You definitely appreciate it. Being at the top of our division is a big accomplishment,” Martin said. “But there’s still a long way to go. The rest is going to be great, but we’ve got a big game against the (New York) Rangers coming up (Jan. 27). They’re a team that’s winning hockey games. Washington’s a team that’s winning hockey games. So we’re going to have to be ready.”

The Islanders were certainly ready for the matinee start Monday. Right winger Michael Grabner scored on a breakaway just 92 seconds into the game and Kulemin’s rebound goal extended the lead to 2-0 at the 8:06 mark.

Kulemin’s breakaway goal 4:53 into the second gave the Islanders a 3-0 lead. They never led by less than two the rest of the way.

“This was the game going in, you’ve got a week off (coming up) and you don’t play for a while, you want to take advantage of being home,” said center John Tavares, who scored the Islanders’ fifth goal. “I think we were looking forward to playing an early game too. Just kind of get right at it.”

Center Josh Bailey, defenseman Nick Leddy and center Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, who had 10 players collect at least one point. Defenseman Johnny Boychuk, playing on his 31st birthday, had a pair of assists.

“That’s really the story of the season so far,” Tavares said. “Everyone’s contributing consistently game-to-game and everyone’s feeding off it. You see the reason why we’re having success. We’re hard to match up against and hard to play against.”

Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak, who will join Tavares in the All-Star Game on Sunday, had 25 saves.

Defenseman Mark Streit, defenseman Michael Del Zotto, right winger Claude Giroux and center Chris VandeVelde scored for the Flyers (18-22-7), who have lost nine of their last 13 (4-8-1).

“We knew that they put a lot of pressure and try to move the puck quick,” Giroux said. “Some mistakes cost us. I don’t know how many breakaways they had tonight, but that can’t happen.”

Flyers starting goalie Rob Zepp made 16 saves but was chased after allowing four goals in just 31:19. Ray Emery made 18 saves in relief.

NOTES: The Islanders played at Nassau Coliseum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for the ninth season in a row and the 14th time overall. ... RW Kyle Okposo was the NHL’s third star of the week after scoring five goals in three games last week, including a career-high four in the Islanders’ 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. ... The Islanders scratched the healthy duo of LW Eric Boulton and D Matt Donovan as well as D Mikhail Grabovski (lower body injury). ... The Flyers played their final scheduled game at Nassau Coliseum, where they went 51-58-15-4 during the regular season. ... G Rob Zepp has started each of the Flyers’ last five games in place of Steve Mason, who remains sidelined with a knee injury. ... The Flyers also scratched LW Scott Laughton, who has missed the last three games due to an upper-body injury.