Preview: Flyers at Jets

Hearing their owner call the team’s play “pathetic” apparently struck a chord with the Philadelphia Flyers, who responded with a season-high three-game win streak. Philadelphia attempts to complete a perfect three-game road trip at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. The Flyers remain the lowest-scoring team in the league with 36 goals, but they have come to life offensively with 11 tallies during the current three-game run.

Winnipeg has also won three in a row, including back-to-back shootout victories over Detroit and San Jose in its past two outings. “We’ve just got to keep growing and moving,” Jets coach Claude Noel said. “We’ve had some adversity in different areas, but we’ve persevered. We’ve been able to get a streak going, which is perfect for us at this time.” Winnipeg has won seven of the last 10 matchups versus the Flyers, including a 4-1 home victory in April.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), TSN (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (7-10-1): Brayden Schenn scored a pair of goals in Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Pittsburgh, giving him five points during a three-game streak and his first two-goal effort since Feb. 23. Philadelphia has been dreadful on the power play throughout much of the season, but it has converted on three of its last five chances with the extra skater - two by Schenn. Goaltender Steve Mason, who recorded his first shutout of the season Tuesday in Ottawa, has not allowed more than three goals in 13 starts.

ABOUT THE JETS (9-9-2): Winnipeg has scored 11 goals during its three-game win streak despite a wretched power play that ranks last in the league, converting on 6-of-71 chances. The Jets have failed to score on their last 17 attempts over the last six games with the man advantage, extending the drought to 1-for-47. “You’ve just got to stick with it, it’s going to come sooner or later,” defenseman Dustin Byfuglien said of the power-play woes. “Just keep shooting and getting pucks through.”

OVERTIME

1. Jets captain Andrew Ladd has 10 goals in 19 games against Philadelphia.

2. Schenn had three goals and an assist in the three matchups versus Winnipeg last season.

3. Jets G Ondrej Pavelec has won three straight starts after posting only two victories in his previous 11 appearances.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Flyers 3