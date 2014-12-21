Preview: Flyers at Jets

The Winnipeg Jets look to close out their four-game homestand with a third straight victory when they host the Philadelphia Flyers in Sunday. After beginning the stretch at the MTS Centre with a 4-1 loss to Anaheim, Winnipeg routed Buffalo 5-1 before edging Boston 2-1 on Friday. Mathieu Perreault snapped a tie with 23 seconds remaining in the middle period as the Jets improved to 7-1-3 over their last 11 overall contests.

Philadelphia kicked off its eight-game road trip in impressive fashion, rallying from a pair of deficits to post a 7-4 victory at Toronto on Saturday. Captain Claude Giroux scored two goals and set up two others while Jakub Voracek collected four assists as the Flyers scored five consecutive tallies to erase a 3-2 Maple Leafs lead. Philadelphia has recorded at least one point in seven of its last eight overall games (4-1-3) but has won only two of its last 12 on the road (2-8-2).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (12-14-6): The four-point performances by Voracek and Giroux catapulted them to the top of the league in scoring. Voracek leads the NHL with 30 assists and 42 points while Giroux is tied for second in points with Dallas’ Tyler Seguin at 39 and is right behind Voracek in assists with 29. Rob Zepp was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday and served as Ray Emery’s backup as Steve Mason is sidelined with an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE JETS (17-10-6): Jay Harrison had a solid debut for Winnipeg on Friday, registering an assist and posting a plus-1 rating in 20:18 of ice time. The 32-year-old defenseman was minus-5 in 20 contests with Carolina before being acquired on Thursday. Ondrej Pavelec, who is 3-0-2 over his last five starts, is likely to be in net against Philadelphia.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia LW Zac Rinaldo left Saturday’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury.

2. Winnipeg’s Dustin Byfuglien has recorded two goals and four assists in seven games since returning to the blue line.

3. Flyers C Sean Couturier registered a goal and an assist Saturday, giving him nine points in as many games.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Flyers 1