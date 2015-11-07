Preview: Flyers at Jets

The Winnipeg Jets host the struggling Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, a brief one-day homecoming between two four-game road trips for a squad that is more than holding its own in the ultra-competitive Central Division. The Jets rallied from a two-goal deficit before losing in a shootout Thursday at Ottawa, capping a 2-1-1 trek that has kept the Jets near the top of the division standings.

“We like our game - we don’t love it, but we’re getting better every night,” Jets coach Paul Maurice told reporters after the contest on Thursday, one night after two goals in the final 2:05 of the third period lifted Winnipeg over Toronto. The Flyers are mired in a six-game winless streak (0-4-2) following a 2-1 overtime loss at Calgary on Thursday and have won just once in seven contests away from home as they wrap up a five-game road trip. “Things aren’t going well,” Philadelphia coach Dave Hakstol told the media after Thursday’s loss. “You’ve got to find a way; you’ve got to push to get over the hump.” One area of immediate concern is an 0-for-16 power-play drought over the last seven games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), CITY (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (4-6-3): Michael Raffl, who finished last season with 21 goals, scored his first of the campaign on Thursday, but Philadelphia’s offense continues to struggle – recording only six goals in its last five games. Sean Couturier returned to the lineup at Calgary after missing six games with a concussion. Captain Claude Giroux leads the NHL in faceoffs won (60.6 percent) and shares the team scoring lead with defenseman Mark Streit (seven points).

ABOUT THE JETS (8-4-2): Defenseman Dustin Byfuglien has scored in each of the last two contests and played his best all-around game of the season Thursday, recording seven shots and five hits in a season-high 28:04 of ice time. Michael Hutchinson made 29 saves in the shootout loss to the Senators, rebounding from a poor performance in Sunday’s setback at Montreal by making several outstanding stops. Blake Wheeler has recorded at least one point in 12 of Winnipeg’s 14 games and ranks among the league leaders with 17 (six goals, 11 assists).

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia is averaging just 1.85 goals per game, scoring fewer than two on seven occasions.

2. Winnipeg D Tobias Enstrom has recorded three assists in his last two games, including two in Wednesday’s victory at Toronto.

3. The Flyers have been outscored 14-5 in the first period.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Flyers 1