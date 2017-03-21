Preview: Flyers at Jets

(Updated: UPDATES teams' standings in paragraph 2)

Two teams looking to keep their faint playoff hopes alive meet Tuesday when the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Winnipeg Jets. The Flyers lost four of the previous five games before getting a much-needed 4-3 overtime victory over Carolina on Sunday but are seven points of a playoff spot, while the Jets won two in a row after Sunday’s win over Minnesota, but sit 10 points out of the postseason picture.

Philadelphia pulled out Sunday’s victory after Travis Konecny netted the game-tying goal with 42.9 seconds left in regulation, setting up Brayden Schenn’s goal 38 seconds into overtime. “We’re going to have to have our best game each and every night on this trip in order to keep the season alive,” Flyers goaltender Steve Mason told reporters after making 19 saves Sunday. Winnipeg blew a 4-0 lead at home to Minnesota before Josh Morrissey banged home the game-winning marker with 7:17 to play. “You just can’t take our foot off the gas against teams like that,” Jets captain Blake Wheeler told the media afterward.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (33-30-8): Captain Claude Giroux struggled following offseason abdominal surgery but has played well of late, recording two goals and four assists in the past seven games. Rookie defenseman Ivan Provorov recorded his first career three-point game Sunday with a goal and two assists. Schenn has goals in three of his past four games and five points during that span.

ABOUT THE JETS (32-33-7): Wheeler reached 500 career points with a pair of assists Sunday as Winnipeg avoided a disastrous loss. Rookie Patrik Laine has 33 goals on the season, but scored once in his past six games. Adam Lowry has goals in his past two games and five points in his past five games.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg G Connor Hellebuyck was pulled Sunday, the eighth time in 52 games he has been removed.

2. The Jets allow 3.18 goals per game (third-most in the NHL through Sunday); the Flyers surrender 2.94 per contest (seventh-most).

3. The Flyers scored twice in a 34-second span of the first period in beating the Jets 5-2 on Nov. 17 in Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Jets 2