Flyers 4, Jets 3 (OT): Jakub Voracek scored his second goal of the night 10 seconds into overtime as visiting Philadelphia rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period.

After opening the scoring less than a minute into the contest, Voracek grabbed a loose puck behind the net and walked in front before firing it past Ondrej Pavelec to give the Flyers their third win in 13 road games (3-8-2). Vincent Lecavalier also netted a pair of goals and Rob Zepp made 25 saves in his NHL debut for Philadelphia, which improved to 2-0-0 on its eight-game trek.

Matt Halischuk, blue-liner Dustin Byfuglien and Mathieu Perreault scored for the Jets, who completed a 2-1-1 homestand. Pavelec turned aside 19 shots as Winnipeg moved to 7-1-4 over its last 12 contests.

Philadelphia needed only 46 seconds to take the lead as Voracek received a cross-slot pass from captain Claude Giroux during a 2-on-1 rush and beat Pavelec from the left faceoff circle for his 13th goal. The Jets answered at 6:38 of the first period, when Halischuk rifled a shot past Zepp from the top of the right circle following a turnover.

Byfuglien put Winnipeg ahead 55 seconds later, skating down along the right-wing boards from the point before cutting to the front of the net to deposit the puck past Zepp. Perreault doubled the lead with 8:39 left in the second session as he buried a rebound from the right side of the crease, but Lecavalier got the Flyers back within one by deflecting defenseman Mark Streit’s wrister from above the slot just over six minutes into the third and capitalized on a turnover with 3:14 left to force overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Winnipeg D Grant Clitsome appeared in his 200th NHL game. ... Byfuglien has recorded three goals and four assists in eight games since returning to his natural defense position due to a rash of injuries. ... The 33-year-old Zepp, who was drafted by Carolina in 2001, had been playing in Europe since 2005-06 before joining the Flyers organization over the summer. ... Pavelec is 3-0-3 in his last six starts. ... With his two tallies, Voracek raised his league-leading point total to 44 - two more than Dallas’ Tyler Seguin.