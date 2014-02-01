Preview: Flyers at Kings

Jeff Carter and Mike Richards receive a visit from a familiar team on Saturday as the Los Angeles Kings continue their four-game homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers. The pair found success shortly after leaving the City of Brotherly Love as Los Angeles won the Stanley Cup in 2012. The latter half of January has been a tougher go, however, as the Kings fell for the seventh time in eight contests (1-6-1) with a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Carter found his way to Los Angeles from Columbus, which acquired him from Philadelphia for Jakub Voracek and a few draft picks. Richards took the more direct route to Hollywood after being traded for Wayne Simmonds and Brayden Schenn. Like the Kings, the Flyers also are sputtering as they’ve lost five of their last six contests - including a 5-3 setback to Anaheim on Thursday in the opener of a three-game road trip.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, NHLN, CSN (Philadelphia), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (26-23-6): Simmonds has followed a scorching five-game point streak (two goals, six assists) by being held off the scoresheet in each of the last four contests. Schenn, who was the fifth overall pick by the Kings in 2009, also has struggled as he has been held without a point in six of his last seven games. Voracek has one goal and four assists in that same seven-game stretch.

ABOUT THE KINGS (30-20-6): Dustin Brown is not just Los Angeles’ captain - he also was named an alternate of the United States Olympic team for the 2014 Sochi Games. Brown should be familiar with the latter role since held the same post during at the 2010 Vancouver Games. Speaking of Olympians, Slovenia’s Anze Kopitar has scored his team’s last three goals over a five-game stretch.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles veteran D Robyn Regehr is scheduled to play in his 1,000th NHL game on Saturday.

2. Philadelphia has scored a power-play goal in five consecutive contests and 11 of its last 14.

3. Former Flyers RW Justin Williams has just one assist in his last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Kings 2, Flyers 0