Flyers 2, Kings 0: Wayne Simmonds scored his 100th career goal and added an assist versus his former team and Steve Mason turned aside 35 shots for his second shutout in three starts as Philadelphia improved to 7-1-1 all-time at Staples Center.

Captain Claude Giroux collected a power-play goal and an assist for the Flyers, who improved to 1-1-0 on their three-game road trip through California despite matching a franchise record with 13 shots on goal. The Flyers set the original mark against Washington in December 1990.

Serving as the team’s alternate captain in the absence of Kimmo Timonen (foot), Simmonds provided all the offense Mason would need 7:48 into the second period after tapping home a brilliant feed from Vincent Lecavalier for his team-leading 18th goal. Giroux provided insurance with 1:58 remaining in the third after depositing a slick feed from Scott Hartnell past Jonathan Quick for his 17th tally - and fourth in six games.

After stopping all 33 shots in a 5-0 triumph over Detroit on Tuesday, Mason highlighted his third shutout of the season and 22nd career with a 14-save performance in the second period.

Quick rebounded after being pulled in his previous start to finish with 11 saves for the Kings, who have dropped eight of their last nine (1-7-1).

GAME NOTEBOOK: Los Angeles C Jeff Carter faced Philadelphia for the first time since being traded to Columbus for RW Jakub Voracek and a couple of draft picks in June 2011. Kings C Mike Richards faced his former team for the second time since being dealt for Simmonds and C Brayden Schenn. ... Los Angeles D Robyn Regehr played in his 1,000th NHL game. ... Giroux’s tally extended Philadelphia’s streak of scoring with the man advantage to six consecutive contests.