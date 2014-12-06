Flyers 2, Kings 1: Steve Mason made 37 saves for his first victory in two weeks as visiting Philadelphia halted a six-game winless drought (0-4-2).

Captain Claude Giroux and ex-King Wayne Simmonds each scored a goal as the Flyers won for only the second time in 12 contests (2-8-2) and snapped a nine-game road skid. Mason put forth a sensational performance, turning aside 30 shots over the final two periods to end a personal five-start skid and win for the first time since Nov. 22.

Justin Williams had a third-period goal for Los Angeles, which enjoyed a staggering 38-16 edge in shots on goal. Jonathan Quick stopped 14 shots in suffering only his second regulation defeat in his last 13 starts at home (10-2-1).

The Flyers, who had not scored first in their first 11 games away from home, turned the trick for the third straight time in California. Giroux finished a give-and-go with defenseman Mark Streit, beating Quick to the top left corner with a wrist shot from the slot 4 1/2 minutes into the contest.

Simmonds doubled the lead on the power play two minutes into the second, cutting between defenders before his shot from the right circle trickled past Quick, but Williams cleaned up a rebound off a scramble to cut the deficit in half at 4:09 of the third. The Kings unloaded 16 shots in the final period but could not get the equalizer past Mason.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Simmonds, who scored his 100th career goal in last season’s win at Los Angeles, notched the first power-play tally in six games versus the Kings. ... Los Angeles F Jarret Stoll assisted on Williams’ tally and has nine points in his last 10 games. ... The Flyers have won four straight and eight of their last 11 in Los Angeles.