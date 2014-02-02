Kings offense continues to flounder in loss to Flyers

LOS ANGELES -- As a team trying to back on track defensively, the Philadelphia Flyers found the perfect tonic to improve: the goal-challenged Los Angeles Kings. In a game in which the Kings set a modern-day record for offensive futility, the Flyers needed nominal offense to leave Staples Center with a victory.

Winger Wayne Simmonds and center Claude Giroux scored goals and goaltender Steve Mason stopped 35 shots as the Flyers defeated the Kings 2-0 on Saturday.

Philadelphia (27-23-6) won for the second time in three games after a four-game losing streak. The shutout was Mason’s third of the season and his second in the last three games. The Flyers temporarily climbed into the third spot in the Metropolitan Division and their defensive mindset for this game worked perfectly in support of Mason.

“It’s really important that we block shots. You want to get in the lanes and block as many as possible,” said Flyers winger Braydon Schenn.“I think Mason kept is in it for most of the game. He obviously had a great game. Sometimes you need your goalie to bail you out, and he did tonight.”

After the game, Elias Sports Bureau reported that Kings are the first team since 1929 to have one player score all the team’s goals in six straight games. Center Anze Kopitar’s three goals are all Los Angeles has managed since a Jan. 23 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

“You make your luck. We’ve got to be better as a team,” said Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick.“ It doesn’t matter how we win the games, we’ve just got to find ways to win games.”

The Flyers broke the scoreless tie at 7:48 of the middle frame on Simmonds’ 18th goal of the season. Philadelphia gained possession in the offensive zone off a turnover by Los Angeles defenseman Jake Muzzin and, after two quick passes by Giroux and forward Vincent Lecavalier, Simmonds deposited the puck into an open net.

“It was my 100th career goal, so there was a little extra celebration,” said Simmonds. “I got my first one here too and coming back to play here is special.”

Los Angeles’ anemic offense struggled to put consistent offensive pressure on Mason for the majority of the middle frame. The Kings came into the game with just three goals in their last five games and facing a team that averaged four goals over its last 11 games.

The Los Angeles locker room was routinely quiet as the team’s confidence flounders amid trade rumors and increasing talk of a coaching change prior to the Olympics. The Kings have two more games at home before the break and need to prove to general manager Dean Lombardi that he should keep the core of the team intact just two years removed from a Stanley Cup championship.

“You have to score to win, you can’t win with nothing,” said Kings coach Darryl Sutter. “You can’t get frustrated; you can’t allow guys who are playing well to get frustrated, you have to see if they can work their way out of it.”

Quick kept the Kings’ one-goal deficit intact with a nice glove save of a wrist shot by Sean Couturier four minutes into the third period. Though Los Angeles controlled the play throughout the final period and had a power play with less than eight minutes remaining, the Kings could not solve Mason.

The Kings’ best chance to even the game came with three minutes left in regulation when winger Justin Williams’ backhanded attempt hit the post to the right of Mason and bounced harmlessly away. Defenseman Matt Greene drew an interference penalty on the same shift that sealed the win when Giroux converted a feed from winger Scott Hartnell for his 17th goal with 1:58 remaining.

Los Angeles (30-21-6) lost for the eighth time in nine games and was shut out for the third time in five games as the Kings struggle to stay in third place in the Pacific Division.

Quick stopped just 11 Philadelphia shots while suffering his third consecutive loss.

NOTES: The Flyers scratched LW Jay Rosehill, D Kimmo Timonen and D Hal Gill. ... Philadelphia has surrendered nine short-handed goals, tying with the Edmonton Oilers for the most allowed in the NHL this season. ... Flyers RW Wayne Simmonds’ second-period goal was the 100th of his career. ... Los Angeles did not dress RW Matt Frattin, D Alec Martinez and D Jeff Schultz. ... Kings D Robyn Regher played in his 1,000th NHL game and was honored with a pre-game ceremony. Regher is in his 13th NHL season and played for Calgary and Buffalo before arriving in Los Angeles via trade in April 2013. ... Kings D Slava Voynov, who signed a $25 million, six-year extension last summer, does not have a goal in 37 games.