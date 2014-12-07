Flyers win fourth straight in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- The Philadelphia Flyers made themselves at home in the Los Angeles Kings’ building again.

Right winger Wayne Simmonds and center Claude Giroux each scored, guiding the Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Kings before an announced crowd of 18,230 at Staples Center on Saturday.

Goaltender Steve Mason stopped 37 of 38 shots as the Flyers (9-13-4) captured their fourth win in a row at Staples and beat Los Angeles (14-8-5) for the eighth time in their last 11 meetings. They also swept the season series, earning a 3-2 win over the Kings on Oct. 28 in Philly.

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 14 of 16 shots, but a second-period goal by Simmonds cost him and the Kings.

“You’ve got to bring your A-game against these guys, obviously,” said Simmonds, who has three goals in the past two games. “They play a heavy game. They’ve got a lot of good players on their team. We seem to play better when we play against better teams. Over the last three games, we’ve been getting better and better gradually.”

Mason and the Flyers’ defense also were pivotal in the decision.

“We played as a team tonight,” Giroux said. “Obviously, that team is a really good team. Obviously, Steve made a lot of good saves to keep us in the game. It’s kind of a relief to finally get two points.”

Added Flyers coach Craig Berube, “We battled hard, blocked a lot of shots. The first half we played really good hockey. The second half we were kind of on our heels. We had a couple of power plays in the second period back to back that kind of set us back a little. In the third, they got a goal and we were sitting back a little bit too much, but overall the battle and the competitiveness was there defensively, and we pulled out a win.”

Simmonds, who had a pair of goals Wednesday night in a shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks, scored his 11th this season at 2:08 of the second period. He fielded a pass from center Sean Couturier and ripped a shot that bounced off Quick and into the net on a power play for 2-0 lead.

Giroux’s goal gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at 4:35 of the opening period. It was his eighth goal of the season and the 19th game in 25 outings he has produced a point.

Right winger Justin Williams put the Kings on the board, corralling a rebound near the crease and punching it in for his sixth goal this season and cutting the deficit to 2-1 at 4:09 of the third period. However, Mason prevented the Kings from scoring again despite a five-on-three edge for 13 seconds late in the contest.

The early start apparently didn’t help the Kings.

“We weren’t prepared for the 1 o’clock game today,” Williams said. “We weren’t ready to go right away and got behind. At the same time, times when you’re behind, you have a chance to come back, and we certainly had our chances to come back to atone for our start of the game.”

The Flyers had a five-on-three advantage for 12 seconds in the opening minute of the second period but failed to record a shot.

The teams each had seven shots on goal in the first period before Los Angeles outshot Philadelphia 15-6 in the second. The Kings held a 16-3 edge in the final period, but Williams’ tally was the only one they managed.

“We can be happy about the second part of the second period and the third period, but we definitely can’t be satisfied with the way we came out again,” Kings forward Anze Kopitar said. “We just didn’t get it going right off the start, and we were playing catchup hockey, for the most part. And that’s hard.”

NOTES: A moment of silence was held before the game for NHL legend and former Montreal Canadien Jean Beliveau, who died Tuesday at age 83. ... Kings RW Marian Gaborik missed his fourth consecutive game with an upper-body injury. D Jamie McBain also was a scratch for Los Angeles. ... Flyers D Luke Schenn sat out for the third time in five games, and D Carlo Colaiacovo and C Vincent Lecavalier were scratched as well. ... Los Angeles assigned LW Andy Andreoff to Manchester of the AHL for a conditioning assignment Saturday. Andreoff has played in eight games this season but failed to earn any points. He hasn’t played since Oct. 31. ... Philadelphia dropped its ninth straight shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. ... The Flyers cap their five-game swing Tuesday at the Columbus Blue Jackets. ... The Kings begin a five-game trip Tuesday in Buffalo against the Sabres.