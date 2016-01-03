Kings defeat Flyers for fifth straight win

LOS ANGELES - With each succeeding game they play this season, the Los Angeles Kings are looking more and more like the team that has won two Stanley Cup championships. Using an effective forecheck and strong goaltending, they extended a winning streak that solidifies their comfortable lead in the NHL’s Pacific Division.

Left winger Dwight King and defenseman Drew Doughty scored goals and goaltender Jonathan Quick made 29 saves as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Los Angeles (25-11-2) won its fifth consecutive game and extended its divisional lead to 12 points in the Pacific Division over the second-place Arizona Coyotes. The win was the Kings’ first over Philadelphia in Los Angeles since Jan. 3, 2009 and guarantees they will end the day with the largest divisional lead in franchise history.

Quick’s victory was his fifth straight as a result of putting up sterling numbers during this run with a 1.40 goals-against average, .956 save percentage and one shutout.

“If you look at the top of the league, those No. 1 guys are on teams that are top in goals against, don’t have much dip in their game,” said Kings coach Darryl Sutter “He has certainly been that. He knew since Christmas that he was going to play every game for us.”

Philadelphia (15-15-7) lost all three games of its California trip and is six points out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The offense continued to sputter as the one-goal output marked the fifth time in six games the Flyers scored two goals or less.

Despite their lack of offense, Flyers coach Dave Hasktol pointed to the team’s poor defensive play in the first period as the deciding factor in the game.

“Tonight we had three turnovers on one shift that leads to the first goal against and that has to change,” Hasktol said. “That has got to be on us. It’s absolutely on us to change that outcome.”

The Kings’ defensive game has been a key to their recent success, limiting the opposition’s chances and scoring timely goals despite the absence of a major offensive contributor in center Jeff Carter.

“Throughout this winning streak, our forecheck has been working great,” said Kings captain Dustin Brown. “We didn’t turn over the puck much and did not allow them odd-man rushes until the third period.”

Flyers goaltender Michal Neuvirth played a strong game in net and with better defensive support could have escaped with a badly-needed win.

“We’ve got to make sure that we don’t turn the puck over, especially at our blue line and especially early in the game,” Neuvirth said. “Hockey is about mistakes and we made a couple in the first [period] that cost us the game.”

The Flyers crept within 2-1 on center Brayden Schenn’s eighth goal of the season on the power play at 7:50 of the third period with assists from right winger Wayne Simmonds and left winger Jakub Voracek. Schenn converted off a goal-mouth scramble after Simmonds kept alive a Voracek shot that was saved by Quick.

The Kings doubled their lead on defenseman Drew Doughty’s seventh power play goal of the season at 17:16 of the first period. Center Anze Kopitar gained possession in the offensive zone and that gave defenseman Jake Muzzin the opportunity to feed Doughty for a one-timer that cleanly beat Flyers goaltender Michal Neuvirth. The assist was Muzzin’s 100th NHL point.

Los Angeles took a 1-0 at 7:33 of the first period on King’s second goal of the season. Right winger Marian Gaborik gained possession of the puck at the Philadelphia blue line and worked a give-and-go with King that resulted in a wrist shot that beat Neuvrith.

Neuvirth (8-5-2) made 30 saves in his first start since a Dec. 15 win over Carolina.

NOTES: Philadelphia did not dress D Brandon Manning, RW Matt Read and C Vincent Lecavalier. ... Flyers D Michael Del Zotto returned to the lineup after a two-game absence because of a wrist injury. Del Zotto is the team leader in time on ice with an average of 23:54 per game and appeared in his 100th game in a Flyers sweater. ... The Flyers are wrapped up their 2015-16 holiday season trip, which featured only three games this year for the first time in 16 years. The Flyers return home to host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. ... Kings C Jeff Carter missed his fourth consecutive game because of an upper-body injury. Carter left the Dec. 26 game against Arizona after playing only 48 seconds and has not played since. ... Los Angeles did not dress D Derek Forbort and C Jordan Weal in addition to Carter. ... The Kings had a record of 10-3-1 (21 points) last month, the best December in team history for wins (previously nine, three times, the last in 2010) and points (previously 19; three times, the last in 2010).