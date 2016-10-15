Couturier scores twice to help Flyers crown Kings

LOS ANGELES -- A four-goal scoring barrage in the second period allowed the Philadelphia Flyers to bolt past the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.

Sean Couturier scored twice and the Flyers upended the Kings 4-2 in their home opener before 18,453 at Staples Center.

"They were pretty pumped up and came out hard and we faced the storm, but after that we started taking over," Couturier said. "We got a nice four-goal lead and after that we just closed the game out."

Travis Konecny and Nick Cousins had two assists apiece for the Flyers (1-0-0), who ended a four-game skid in openers on the road. Philadelphia shook off a slow start and manhandled Los Angeles in the second period.

"They were ready, home opener, we knew it was going to be tough in the first period but we battled through it," Konecny said. "Then we got our feet under us in the second period, and things began to go our way."

Goaltender Michal Neuvith stopped 23 of 25 shots for Philadelphia.

Goalie Jeff Zatkoff had 26 saves for the Kings (0-0-2), who opened the season on Wednesday by falling at San Jose. The Kings have lost five straight openers at home.

"Both teams were sort of feeling each other out in the first period. In the second period, they scored two goals and we had two really bad line changes," Kings coach Darryl Sutter said.

Philadelphia was up 4-1 heading into the third period. A goal by Brayden McNabb ricocheted off the stick of Mark Streit and into the net to pull the Kings within 4-2 at 3:01 of the period, but neither team scored again.

The Kings' inability to stop the Flyers in the second period dictated the outcome, though.

"We were turning over pucks, giving odd-man rushes, and had a few bad (line) changes," said Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, who also scored a goal in the second period. "It was one of the worst periods we have played as a team in a long time."

The Kings played their first game without standout goalie Jonathan Quick, who is sidelined for an unknown period after suffering a lower-body injury in the loss to San Jose.

After a scoreless first period, the Flyers jump-started their offense by scoring two goals just 48 seconds apart early in the second period. Boyd Gordon converted a pass from Nick Cousins on a rush at 3:55 for the initial score.

Then Couturier, on an assist from Shayne Gostisbehere, sidestepped Zatkoff and dropped a winner into the net at 4:43 for a 2-0 Flyers lead.

The Flyers weren't done. Couturier scored again after a Kings turnover when he delivered at 12:04 of the second period for a 3-0 Philadelphia cushion. It was the third multi-goal game of Couturier's career.

Streit added to the Flyers' point parade with a goal with 1:57 left in the second period to make it 4-0.

Doughty put the Kings on the board by zipping a rocket past Neuvirth with 1:08 remaining in the period to slice the Flyers' lead to three.

Los Angeles outshot Philadelphia 10-4 after one period. However, the Flyers enjoyed a healthy 21-9 edge in the second for a 25-19 advantage through two periods.

Gostisbehere suffered a skate to the face and a cut of about four inches in the first period. Gostisbehere was falling to the ice when Kings left winger Kyle Clifford was skating past. Clifford's skate nicked Gostisbehere on the right side of his face, but the Flyers defenseman said he was fine after the game.

"I got really lucky, actually," Gostisbehere said. "It didn't get me too bad. No stitches, it's just a scrape. I got to go get it looked at, but I was just thankful it wasn't worse."

NOTES: The Kings honored members of their 1967-68 club to kick off their 50th anniversary in the NHL. In its inaugural game, Los Angeles defeated Philadelphia 4-2 at the Long Beach Arena. Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky was among the Kings whose numbers have been retired attending the ceremony. The Flyers also are celebrating their 50th season in the league. ... The Flyers scratched D Radko Gudas (suspension), C Brayden Schenn and LW Roman Lyubimov. LW Tanner Pearson (suspension), D Tom Gilbert and C Nic Dowd were inactive for the Kings. ... Los Angeles swept the series last season. ... The Flyers leed the all-time series 84-42-17 entering the matchup. ... The two teams meet again on Feb. 4 in Philadelphia. ... The Flyers visit the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, while the Kings play the Wild at Minnesota on Tuesday.