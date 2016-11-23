Preview: Flyers at Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have hit the quarter mark of the season trailing just one team in the Atlantic Division despite two long road trips, some damaging injuries and inconsistent play. The Lightning, who must go on without injured captain Steven Stamkos for the next four months, will try to build off a strong trek when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

“We handle wins and losses pretty well - don’t get too high or too low,” Lightning goaltender Ben Bishop told the Tampa Bay Times. “I don’t know if we’ve learned anything (during the first 20 games). It just reassures ourselves that we’re still who we think we are.” The Lightning will try to knock off the Flyers for the second time in five days after Andrei Vasilevskiy blanked them 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Philadelphia rebounded with a solid 3-1 win at Florida on Tuesday as Wayne Simmonds scored his team-leading 10th goal and added an assist. However, the victory may have come at a cost as center Sean Couturier left the game with a sprained left knee and he will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TCN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (9-8-3): Simmonds scored for the fourth time in six games Tuesday and moved past captain Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek for the team lead with 18 points. Brayden Schenn added a pair of assists against Florida and 19-year-old rookie Travis Konecny, who Voracek called a “high-energy guy,” notched his 12th point by setting up a goal. Coach Dave Hakstol told reporters he wanted to get backup netminder Anthony Stolarz action at some point to allow some rest for Steve Mason, who has started seven straight contests.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (12-7-1): Tyler Johnson scored the first goal in Philadelphia and recorded Tampa Bay’s only tally in Monday's 3-1 loss at Nashville, extending his point streak to four games. Johnson was reunited with Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat on the “Triplets” line, which had plenty of success the previous two seasons but had not been put together in 2016-17 prior to Monday. Kucherov has registered eight goals and eight assists over his last 12 games and is among the league leaders with 23 points while Palat notched two points against the Flyers on Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia RW Dale Weise, who signed a four-year, $9.4 million contract in the offseason, scored his first goal of the season on Tuesday.

2. The Lightning, who finished 28th in the league on the power play last season, currently rank third at 25.1 percent – just behind the Flyers (27.1).

3. The Flyers posted a 3-1 victory on their last trip to Tampa Bay in March and are 3-1-1 overall in their last five against the Lightning.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Flyers 2