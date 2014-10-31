Lightning hold on for 4-3 win

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay center Steven Stamkos’ first goal Thursday was emblematic of the night the Lightning had. Forward Valtteri Filppula missed wide on an open net, only to see Stamkos score seconds later.

It wasn’t a dominant performance for Tampa Bay, but the Lightning held on for a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, their fourth victory in five games before a crowd of 18,642 on Thursday night at Amalie Arena.

“I didn’t think we had our best game, but we found a way to win,” said Stamkos, who had two goals after totaling one goal and one assist in the previous five games. “That’s a good characteristic to have. ... We scored on our chances and Bish (goalie Ben Bishop) made the saves when he had to. Sometimes you have to get wins like that.”

Tampa Bay (7-3-1) continued its home dominance of Philadelphia (4-4-2), improving to 8-0-1 in Tampa in the series since 2011-12.

“You want to win the lion’s share of your home games,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper, now 4-1-1 at home this season. “They had reeled off three in a row. They’ve got a good team over there. ... Every time we were inching ahead, they would push their way back.”

Down 4-2 late, the Flyers pulled their goalie and left winger Michael Raffl scored with 53 seconds left, but Bishop held on, finishing with 22 saves, including 13 in the final period and three in the final 20 seconds.

“We keep excitement in the building,” Cooper said of the final minute. “We did that tonight. We bent a little bit, we didn’t break. That was good to see.”

Philadelphia had gotten back within a goal just 68 seconds after Stamkos’ second goal, cutting the lead to 3-2 on right winger Jakub Voracek’s third goal of the season.

The Flyers were assessed a bench minor for having too many men on the ice and with 3:12 left in the game -- and five seconds on the power play -- Stamkos flicked a pass to defenseman Jason Garrison for his first goal of the season.

“I saw we had three forwards on the ice ... it’s a tough call, but it’s the way they saw it and there’s nothing we can do about it,” Voracek said.

To get Stamkos scoring again is encouraging for the Lightning -- he now has eight goals in the team’s first 11 games -- but he also sees promise in the depth of their lines, as Garrison showed on the final goal.

“We had a lot of in-zone time, and Garri’s got a great shot, a heavy shot,” Stamkos said. “I told him, any time we give it to him, just let it rip. It was nice to see that one go in and give us a little cushion because we knew they were going to play strong at the end.”

Both teams came into the game on a roll, with the Flyers winning three straight and the Lightning three of their last four.

“I thought we played pretty well, battled pretty well,” Flyers goalie Ray Emery said. “You kind of lose momentum when you take penalties. I thought in the third we came out fairly hard again. It’s a disappointing loss.”

NOTES: Longtime Lightning C Vincent Lecavalier did not play in the Flyers’ only game in Tampa this season. He’s still recovering from a foot injury that has sidelined him for seven games since Oct. 11. ... Thursday’s scratches were C Blair Jones and D Shayne Gostisbehere for the Flyers and D Mark Barberio and RW Brett Connolly for the Lightning. Connolly has already missed two games with a lower-body injury. ... Tampa Bay hopes to have RW Ryan Callahan back on the ice Saturday against the Washington Capitals. He has now missed five games with a lower-body injury. ... The Flyers play Saturday at the Florida Panthers, then return home for a four-game homestand starting with Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers.