Flyers beat Lightning for third straight win

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Philadelphia Flyers made their power plays count and inched closer in the Eastern Conference wild-card race.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper wonders if his team has gotten too comfortable.

Sam Gagner scored a power-play goal and Steve Mason had 18 saves as Flyers posted a 3-1 win over Lightning on Friday night at Amalie Arena.

Philadelphia (32-23-11) has won three in a row and six of its past seven games. The Flyers remain in contention for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Detroit Red Wings by two points with a game in hand.

“We’re just going game-to-game,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. “Played a good road game tonight. We’re a hard team to play against without the puck and with the puck. We handled some of their pressure and withstood a couple good pushes by them, but overall I thought it was a real good road game by our team.”

Brian Boyle scored for Tampa Bay (39-24-5), which is 0-2-1 in its past three games. Goaltender Ben Bishop had 20 saves in the loss.

“Obviously it’s a tight race. We won nine games in a row, and we’re in second place,” Bishop said. “There is no room for that because you see when you win nine in a row you don’t really go anywhere in the standings, so it’s just important not to fall on the wrong side of things. We got a point the other night and we lose (Friday), so it’s going to be important to win the next game.”

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead at 8:57 of the first period when Sam Gagner scored his seventh goal of the season on a power play. A shot came in from the point that deflected off Ryan White and took a funny bounce that Bishop misplayed. Gagner fought off Lightning forward J.T. Brown on the rebound.

Matt Read scored a power-play goal at 3:34 of the second period to give the Flyers a two-goal lead. Read skated from the point into the left circle and placed a slap shot that beat Bishop on the stick side.

“Whoever is on the power-play unit is doing a great job out there right now,” Read said. “When the second unit gets out there we want to shoot and try to generate opportunities. We’re doing the things that will make us successful.”

Flyers left winger Brayden Schenn’s 23rd goal of the season came on a wrap-around at 7:56 of the second period after Bishop misplayed a loose puck. Forward Wayne Simmonds and defenseman Brandon Manning were credited with the assists.

“Yeah, I think we’re a confident group right now,” Schenn said. “Everyone’s buying in, playing their roles, doing their jobs and that’s resulting in wins. It’s nice to come here. It’s not an easy building to play in, especially our team seemed to struggle here a little bit. So it’s nice to come here and get two points.”

With Bishop pulled for an extra attacker, Boyle put the Lightning on the scoreboard with 2:42 remaining in regulation.

“I think we might have been looking for some cuter plays and didn’t register all the shots we took,” Boyle said. “But again you miss one here and there but it doesn’t matter if we have chances, we didn’t get them to the net tonight.”

Tampa Bay lost to Philadelphia at home for the first time since Feb. 15, 2011, and will start a four-game road trip Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“Right now we’re playing like a comfortable team that’s already in the playoffs,” Cooper said. “If we continue to play like that we won’t be in the playoffs.”

NOTES: Lightning D Anton Stralman (flu) and D Braydon Coburn (lower body) returned to the lineup and D Slater Koekkoek was reassigned back to AHL Syracuse. “Unfortunately, there is no room for him right now,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “But he’s definitely playing himself in and that’s good.” ... Flyers GM Ron Hextall said RW Jakub Voracek (foot) will be examined by a doctor on Saturday as part of the first step to returning to the ice. ... Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said he was unsure if G Steve Mason would start both games of the back-to-back through Florida. “I just want to focus on Friday and not get to thinking too far ahead,” Hakstol said.