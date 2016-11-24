Lightning score three in third to down Flyers

TAMPA, Fla. - Misfiring on three power play chances in the third generally leads to a letdown.

But the Tampa Bay Lightning used the momentum from those opportunities with the man advantage before scoring three times in the third period to rally past the Philadelphia Flyers for a 4-2 victory on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena.

Alex Killorn and Ryan Callahan scored goals 12 seconds apart and Nikita Kucherov capped the comeback with his 10th goal of the season as the Lightning won for the fifth time in the past six games.

"We kept peppering them and eventually we find a couple there late," said Callahan, who scored his second of the season and his 350th career point.

Andrei Vasilevskiy improved to 6-1-1 on the season, finishing with 29 saves while allowing two or fewer goals for the fourth consecutive game.

Flyers rookie defenseman Ivan Provorov scored his first career goal and finished with two points. Steve Mason, starting on consecutive nights for the first time this season, stopped 25 shots in the loss.

Victor Hedman provided Tampa Bay with a late power play goal in the first period, scoring with a slap shot from the right point with three seconds remaining in the period as the Lightning dominated play, outshooting the Flyers 12-2 in the opening 20 minutes of play.

Tampa Bay held Philadelphia without a shot for a stretch of 9:03 at one point and then again for the final 6:53 of the period.

But the Flyers made a strong push in the second period with 22 shots on goal. Dale Weise, who was stopped on a breakaway chance in the first period, took a shot from the right circle that hit the heel of Vasilevskiy's glove and bounced in to the net at 6:06. The goal ended Vasilevskiy's shutout streak at 178 minutes, 2 seconds.

Provorov pushed Philadelphia in to the lead in the final minute of the period, cutting down to the left circle to take a pass from Matt Read and beat Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot at 19:05.

"The goal felt great, it was a long time coming," Provorov said of his first career goal.

But it was not enough to hold up as the Flyers took three consecutive penalties in the opening 9:26 of the third period. Though Philadelphia's penalty killers were up to the task, after playing the night before, it took its toll on the energy for the rest of the game.

"When you get running around in your own end killing penalties on back-to-back nights, guys are working hard to block shots, but it more than anything it disrupts the flow of getting the guys rolling on four lines," Mason said. "It just becomes too taxing on the guys that are killing the penalties."

The Lightning, however, were fueled by the opportunities handed to them. Even though Tampa Bay only registered two shots on goal with the chances, they kept the puck in the offensive zone and kept on pushing.

"We did a good job of building momentum, we had the puck in their zone for most of those power plays,'' Killorn said of the third period chances. "You are not going to score on every one, but it's huge and it builds on through the five-on-five play."

NOTES: Flyers C Sean Couturier will miss 4-6 weeks with an undisclosed lower-body injury, the team announced. He was injured in the second period on Tuesday at Florida when he collided with Panthers RW Vincent Trocheck. Couturier returned to Philadelphia to be examined by team doctors. ... Lightning C Brian Boyle missed the game with an undisclosed upper-body injury. He also missed the previous meeting with Philadelphia on Saturday, though he played Monday at Nashville. ... Tampa Bay D Anton Stralman missed his sixth consecutive game with an upper-body injury suffered Nov. 12 against San Jose. ... Philadelphia G Steve Mason started on consecutive nights for the first time this season. ... The Lightning recalled RW Erik Condra from Syracuse of the American Hockey League. ... With Couturier out, the Flyers recalled F Scott Laughton from Lehigh Valley of the AHL. ... Lightning RW J.T. Brown missed the game with an undisclosed upper-body injury, though he did take part in the team's morning skate. ... Flyers D Michael Del Zotto was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. Philadelphia also scratched D Nick Schultz. ... Lightning D Nikita Nesterov appeared in his 100th career game. ... The two shots on goal by Philadelphia in the first period were a season low and the 22 shots in the second period were a season high. ... Tampa Bay improved to 2-4-1 this season when trailing after two periods.