Preview: Flyers at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs can extend their home winning streak to six games when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The Flyers have three wins in their last 10 contests (3-4-3) and are 3-9-3 away from home as they start an eight-game road trip. Toronto saw its six-game winning streak snapped on the road Thursday, but the Maple Leafs boast a league-best 14 home victories.

Steve Mason did not travel with Philadelphia after suffering an injury at practice Friday, meaning Ray Emery could start both of his team’s games on the weekend. Toronto has scored a power-play goal in seven of its last eight home contests and faces a Philadelphia penalty kill that operates at a league-worst 67.3 percent efficiency on the road. The Flyers have not won a road game against an Eastern Conference opponent since Oct. 22.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC, CSN-Philadelphia

ABOUT THE FLYERS (11-14-9): Vincent Lecavalier played 11:48 on Thursday in his first game since Nov. 29, registering one hit, losing a faceoff and finishing minus-1. Jakub Voracek is among the league leaders in points with 38 and has five in his last five games. Rob Zepp was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday to back up Emery while Mason is injured.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (19-10-3): Leo Komarov remains sidelined with a concussion after missing nine games. Carter Ashton will report to the AHL for a conditioning stint after serving a 20-game suspension for violating the league’s performance enhancing substances program. Korbinian Holzer was a healthy scratch Thursday with the return of fellow defenseman Roman Polak to the lineup.

OVERTIME

1. Emery has a 3.08 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 12 career appearances versus Toronto.

2. The Maple Leafs are averaging a league-high 3.61 goals at home.

3. Toronto will start a seven-game road trip Sunday to accommodate the World Junior Hockey Championship tournament partially taking place at Air Canada Centre.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 5, Flyers 2